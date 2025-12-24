Denver International Airport (DEN) will add 11 gates to Concourse C as air traffic booms in the Mile High City.

The $700 million extension to the western end of C, otherwise known as "C-West," will add 400,000 more square feet to the concourse for the 11 gates and new concessions, as well as a new outdoor patio with panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains.

The project is part of DEN's "Vision 100" program to expand the airport's facilities to accommodate a forecasted 100 million annual passengers within the next decade. DEN handled a record 82.4 million travelers in 2024.

A rendering of the Concourse C-West extension at DEN. HNTB/DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

The Denver City Council's Transportation and Infrastructure committee approved a project management contract for the extension on Dec. 17, moving the project one step closer to reality.

The C-West extension comes three years after DEN completed a 39-gate expansion of its three concourses. Those gates were taken by Southwest Airlines and United Airlines to support their rapidly growing hubs at the airport.

Phil Washington, CEO of DEN, could not say what airline would take the 11 new C-West gates.

"We have a waiting list for gates, for these 11 gates," he told the City Council committee on Dec. 17. "Airlines want to grow and that waiting list is what we have right now.”

Southwest or United are the most likely beneficiaries, as they are driving much of DEN's traffic growth. Southwest, the main tenant in Concourse C, could expand into the new gates — or Delta Air Lines could move from Concourse A, thus allowing United to expand its presence in A.

United executives have publicly said they want to grow the airline's DEN hub to around 700 daily departures. With only around 575 departures scheduled in June 2026, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, there is significant growth ahead for the carrier at DEN.

DEN is awash in expansion work. The final phase of the delayed and over-budget renovation of the airport's main terminal — which includes a new "living room" area outside security — is set to open in 2027. Design is underway on a new United Polaris lounge. Other improvements and upgrades are also underway.

A DEN spokesperson said the airport has not finalized the timing of the C-West extension. The project is part of airport's capital plan through 2035.

