Delta still wants Boeing to build a new mid-sized widebody
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines wants Boeing to build a new widebody jet for the so-called middle of the market, even as the planemaker faces questions over its aircraft development process following the 737 MAX.
“We’re interested in Boeing coming to market with a new airplane,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, at the carrier’s investor day Thursday. He was specifically referring to a jet that could replace Boeing 757- and 767-sized aircraft on flights to Europe.
Bastian’s comment came after he said he was “not convinced” that Airbus’ 757 replacement, the A321XLR, is the right plane for the transatlantic market.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Delta’s support for a new mid-market Boeing jet is not new. Bastian called on the Chicago-based planemaker to launch and begin selling the proposed New Mid-market Airplane (NMA) in March. The NMA would seat up to 270 passengers with a range of about 4,600-5,750 miles.
However, Bastian’s comments came just days before the crash of a 737 MAX in Ethiopia and a subsequent global grounding of the Boeing workhorse. The planemaker has since focused its energy on returning the MAX to service, which is not expected before early 2020.
“Our priority is safe return to service for the MAX,” said Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing, in October. “With that in mind, we are continuing to drive forward with our efforts evaluating NMA. We still are not at a decision point nor are we ready to be at a decision point yet.”
Related: FAA Administrator says Boeing 737 MAX won’t fly again until 2020
Some have raised the question of whether it might be better for Boeing to develop a 737 replacement rather than the NMA when the MAX gets back in the air. In October, The Air Current reported that the planemaker had spoken to a handful of potential airline and leasing customers on the prospect of what it dubbed the “Future Small Airplane,” or a jet that would seat roughly 180-210 passengers.
Whether the Boeing would go forward with a 737 replacement, or the NMA, first once the MAX is flying again was undecided at the time, according to The Air Current.
The prospects for the NMA took a further blow when United Airlines ordered the A321XLR earlier this month. Long a booster of Boeing’s proposed widebody, the Chicago-based carrier’s commercial chief Andrew Nocella said United continues to consider the possible NMA as a 767 replacement but needed to move forward on the 757 front. United will use the XLR to retire its 757-200 fleet from 2024.
Boeing, Nocella said, did not have an aircraft to sell that has both the capacity of a 757 and the range to cross the Atlantic.
Related: United orders Airbus A321XLR to replace Boeing 757s to Europe
Delta can afford to wait for Boeing to make a decision. GIl West, chief operating officer at the airline, said Thursday that its 757 and 767 retirements have a “more distant horizon,” giving it the flexibility to wait for an option from the U.S. planemaker.
The carrier is considering the NMA and aircraft from Airbus, which is understood to include the A321XLR and A330neo, for its mid-sized fleet needs, he said.
Delta operated 116 757-200s and -300s, and 77 767-300ERs and -400ERs at the end of September, its latest fleet plan shows. In addition, it had orders for 100 A321neos — the platform that the A321XLR is based on — and 31 A330-900s, among other larger and smaller new aircraft.
Featured image by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.