This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta is advertising discounted awards to a couple of destinations in Mexico from cities all over the US. These awards are so low that you can get a round-trip ticket to Cancun for as few as 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
This doesn’t appear to be one of Delta’s award flash sales, which come around every so often. In fact, the carrier’s most recent flash sale to Mexico, which happened earlier this month, advertised round-trip fares to Mexico for as few as 12,000 SkyMiles round-trip. So, with this unadvertised sale, you can lock in award redemptions for even fewer SkyMiles. Plus, we’re seeing round-trips in Delta Comfort+ for just 5,000 SkyMiles more.
There appear to be quite a few cities that are part of this sale — from New York to Boston, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale and more. Destinations in Mexico that require the fewest number of SkyMiles are Cancun (CUN) and San José del Cabo (SJD). Generally, the best availability we’re seeing is through April, with scattered dates throughout the summer and picking up with decent availability in September through the rest of the year. If you’re interested in booking a trip to Mexico, be sure to check out your SkyMiles options from your city — you could lock in a ticket at these reduced rates.
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Cancun (CUN) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $86 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Cancun (CUN) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $86 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 SkyMiles + $81 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to San José del Cabo (SJD) for 12,000 SkyMiles + $84 round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 SkyMiles + $86 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Cancun (CUN) for 15,000 SkyMiles + $86 round-trip in Delta Comfort+:
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider applying for one of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards from American Express to ensure you’re able to take advantage of an offer like this next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) This is also a great card for defeating basic economy.
Featured image of the JW Marriott Cancun.
H/T: Thrifty Traveler
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.