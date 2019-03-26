Here’s How to Earn 5x Delta SkyMiles on Hotel Reservations
It’s the season for bonuses when it comes to hotel stays. Delta’s latest offer will grant you 5x SkyMiles on all reservations made through Delta.com/Hotels between March 25, 2019 and April 8, 2019. You can book any hotel through the portal, add your SkyMiles number and you’ll earn 5 SkyMiles per $1 spent. TPG‘s latest valuation pegs each SkyMile at 1.2 cents.
While 5x on hotels is a solid deal, there’s still a few days left to take advantage of 10x Ultimate Rewards points on hotel stays booked with the Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited.
If you’re looking to book a property within the Marriott portfolio, you’re better off earning 8x SkyMiles through Delta’s SkyMiles Shopping portal for a limited time.
The Delta.com/Hotels portal is actually powered by Hotels.com.
If you don’t hold one of the aforementioned cards that have exclusive hotel bonuses, and you need to top off your SkyMiles balance for a seat upgrade or award ticket, this new deal is worth a look.
Just remember that bookings made through online travel agencies like Hotels.com do not earn elite qualifying credit, so those chasing status at a given alliance will want to take that into consideration.
