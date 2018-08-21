This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
Merely hours after American Airlines announced a slew of new (and expiring) routes to Europe, Delta is swooping in with four new routes of its own. This winter, Delta will operate more than 100 flights per week to 15 Caribbean destinations from New York (JFK), including a handful that will be new for 2018-2019.
New York (JFK) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) – Second Daily Frequency, Begins October 1, 2018
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL494
|JFK at 1:45pm
|NAS at 5:10pm
|Daily
|DL799
|NAS at 6:00pm
|JFK at 9:10pm
|Daily
New York (JFK) to Kingston, Jamaica (KIN) – Begins December 20, 2018
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL2841
|JFK at 7:30am
|KIN at 11:40am
|Daily
|DL2843
|KIN at 8:00am
|JFK at 12:00pm
|Daily
New York (JFK) to Antigua, Antigua & Barbuda (ANU) – Begins December 22, 2018
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL458
|JFK at 8:35am
|ANU at 1:49pm
|Saturday
|DL459
|ANU at 2:50pm
|JFK at 6:31pm
|Saturday
New York (JFK) to Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) – Begins December 22, 2018
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL2716
|JFK at 8:35am
|PAP at 12:50pm
|Saturday
|DL2718
|PAP at 1:55pm
|JFK at 5:55pm
|Saturday
As for the aircraft assigned to these routes?
- Flights to Antigua, Kingston and Port-au-Prince will operate on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with 16 First Class seats, 36 Delta Comfort+ seats and 108 Main Cabin seats.
- Flights to Nassau will operate on Airbus A320 aircraft featuring 16 First Class seats, 18 Delta Comfort+ seats and 126 Main Cabin seats.
The routes will undoubtedly compete with JetBlue, which recently added Mint service to several of its Caribbean destinations. Delta also mentions that each flight will offer free streaming entertainment via Delta Studio, as well as entertainment on the seatback screen — particularly notable given the airline’s recent commitment to keep installing IFE displays while some carriers eliminate them.
If you’ll be booking one of these routes for a winter escape, consider adding the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express or Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, each of which provides an additional 10,000 MQMs after reaching a certain level of spend. For avid Delta flyers, be sure to pore over our guide to choosing the best credit card for Delta loyalists.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.