Delta Air Lines is expanding its use of facial recognition cameras for boarding in Terminal 2 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Currently the camera is installed at a single gate, but the airline will be expanding their use in the near future.
Delta has been focusing on using biometrics to make the passenger experience a better one. At the company’s home base at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) passengers can use biometrics for the entire process from self-service kiosks, bag drop, TSA checkpoints and boarding for international flights. Delta also uses the biometrics in some form at Detroit (DTW), Minneapolis (MSP) and Salt Lake City (SLC).
Passengers have the option of using the new system or option for the traditional check-in process. Delta says they do not store any of the passengers biometric data and have no plans to do so in the future. The system works by checking your passport photo in the IDENT database at U.S. Customs Border and Protection with the photo taken by the camera during the boarding process.
Delta of course isn’t the only airline launching biometrics to make the experience better for passengers. If you want to know what to expect when using biometrics at airports in the United States, check out our guide.
