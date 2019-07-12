This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If Delta plans to continue its streak of record quarters in the future, it needs to generate the next wave of loyal flyers. The airline’s latest launch aims to achieve precisely that with the Cloud Crew augmented reality app that brings the world of Delta to the youngest of passengers.
The app is available on Apple’s App Store now, with Delta confirming to TPG that it’s in early stages of testing. The app is designed to keep children engaged throughout the travel journey, while making them feel as if they’re a part of it. You can’t plant AvGeek seeds too early.
Within the app, kids (or adults) can soar through the air with a virtual Delta or Virgin Atlantic airplane, with their real-life camera setting creating the backdrop. You can collect miles and bonus points, though sadly not the kind that you can exchange for award tickets.
Related: Guide to Flying With Kids
TPG had its own in-house 9-year-old budding #AvGeek (Mommy Points‘ daughter) test out the app. Her initial reports were that flying the plane is a little complicated, but pretty fun once you figure it out. Since it uses the camera on your device, she thinks the flight background will be even cooler if you use it while looking out the window while in flight. She’d also like to see additional games, features and bonuses for “leveling up” added beyond the single flight game.
Cloud Crew is available for free download in the US, UK and The Netherlands, with plans to gauge customer feedback before expanding worldwide with future versions of the game.
Delta is giving another nod to young fliers by offering customers on three daily flights departing Orlando a take-home plush toy version of the Delta airplane featured in the app, through Oct. 11. Delta already ranked well in the last TPG Best Airlines for Families study, but little things go a long way for family travelers, so we hope the airline continues to test and expand focused offerings.
Featured image courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.