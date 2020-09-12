Another new anti-coronavirus measure from Delta – antimicrobial bins for security checkpoints
Before the pandemic, you likely didn’t pay much attention to the bins you put your wallet, cellphone and keys at the security checkpoint.
But this is a different world now, and high-touch spots like airports have come under scrutiny as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.
Delta Air Lines this week announced that it would partner with the Transportation Security Administration to roll out antimicrobial bins to automated screening lanes at select airports. The bins will be used at Delta hubs like Atlanta (ATL), Minneapolis (MSP), Los Angeles (LAX), New York-LaGuardia and JFK but will be rolled out at other airports.
Delta says the new bins prevent the growth of a “broad spectrum of bacteria through antimicrobial technology that is built into the bin and continuously minimizes the presence of microbes throughout the bin’s lifecycle.” Indicators on bin handles will apparently help travelers know their belongings are bacteria-safe.
According to a 2018 study by pandemic experts from the University of Nottingham, airport security trays harbor the highest levels of viruses at airports. They found evidence of viruses on 10 percent of the surfaces tested and most commonly on the plastic trays used during security screening.
Many U.S. airlines stepped up its cleaning protocols in light of the pandemic. United, American and Delta have all released statements outlining their cleaning procedures, with all three noting that they’re adhering to updated guidance on airplane sanitation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They have also implemented policies mandating that all passengers wear masks aboard aircraft.
Delta, for its part, announced in August that it had made changes to keep lavatories safe for passengers and crew.
Hand sanitizer stations can be found near the boarding door and bathrooms on every flight and the airline says it will install hand-washing reminders on every flight. Flight attendants are wiping down high-touch surfaces in lavatories frequently during every flight.
Delta has been the most aggressive airlines when it comes to onboard cleaning and sanitizing policies. Check out the video below they released outlining the airline’s filtration system.
Featured photo by Chris Dong/The Points Guy
