Delta rolls out special Airbus A321 livery to thank employees at profit-sharing event
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
“Valentine’s Day to us now is not red, it’s green, because it’s profit sharing day.”
That was the message Delta Air Lines’ CEO Ed Bastian delivered to employees Friday outside the company’s Atlanta headquarters Friday.
About 900 employees from across the airline filled a hangar at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and cheered as executives praised their hard work and announced that they should see a sizable boost in their bank accounts heading into the weekend.
The airline has distributed shares of its profits to employees since 2010. For the last six years, the annual disbursements have each been a billion dollars or more.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
On Friday, Delta distributed $1.6 billion among its 90,000 employees. For most employees, that represents about two months of pay.
Also in the hangar Friday was an Airbus A321, partly hidden behind white sheets. After the executives’ speeches and a short video presentation, the plane became the star of the show when TechOps employees pressed a button to drop the sheets, revealing giant red letters that spelled out “thank you” on the sides of the aircraft.
Related:5 things I’ll never forget after touring Delta’s TechOps wonderland
Delta’s TechOps took about a week to affix the decals to the A321, and the letters contain the names of every Delta employee. The plane was scheduled to return to service shortly after the event. Delta said the special livery is expected to fly on the aircraft for the next year.
On the airline’s internal website, employees can get instructions on how to find their names on the plane.
The aircraft also has a thank you message to customers, because “it’s the customers who are paying the profit sharing,” Bastian said.
Profit sharing has become a common practice across the aviation industry as airlines have returned to profitability in the last decade. Most major U.S. carriers now give their employees such bonuses. Delta, however, stands out for routinely topping the pack when it comes to the size of its profit sharing pot. For comparison, Southwest is distributing $667 million, United $491 million and American $213 million in profit sharing this year.
The Association of Flight Attendants, which is conducting a unionization drive at Delta, pegged a demonstration of its own to the airline’s profit sharing disbursement.
The union is distributing candy hearts that say “like it?” and “lock it in” to Delta flight attendants Friday.
“Profit sharing is an industry standard because it is a union negotiated contractual benefit across every major airline, including Delta pilots,” Sara Nelson, the head of the union said in a statement. “The only way to lock in current benefits is to organize for the union.”
It’s unclear, though, if there’s enough appetite to organize at Delta. Previous efforts to unionize attendants there have failed.
Related: The 10 longest (and 10 shortest) Delta Air Lines flights
Featured photo by John Paul Van Wert for Rank Studios, courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.