Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

Delta to become only US airline to Saudi Arabia with new Riyadh route

Edward Russell
Edward Russell
Contributor
Edward Russell is a contributor for TPG. An AvGeek at heart, he covered the airline business at FlightGlobal for eight years and previously covered finance in New York and Hong Kong.
Oct. 28, 2025
3 min read
Delta Airbus A350-900
Delta to become only US airline to Saudi Arabia with new Riyadh route
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

Delta Air Lines will open its only Persian Gulf route in October 2026.

That’s when the Atlanta-based SkyTeam Alliance carrier will launch new service from its Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) hub to King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Yes, Saudi Arabia.

The new RUH route will be flown with one of Delta’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft outfitted with Delta One business class suites, as well as premium economy, extra-legroom economy and economy seats.

A Delta spokesperson said additional details about the new route, including when tickets go on sale, will be released at a later date.

The new ATL-RUH route will also, based on current schedules, be the fourth longest on Delta’s map at 7,283 miles, according to Great Circle Mapper.

The Middle Eastern route is Delta's latest intercontinental addition in 2026. The list includes Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), Malta International Airport (MLA), Porto Airport (OPO) and Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport (SLB) on the Italian island of Sardinia. The carrier is also adding a number of new routes to existing destinations.

The RUH flights are also the latest sign of Delta’s move closer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Long a partner of the country’s flag carrier, Saudia, Delta also unveiled a new strategic partnership with the country’s startup flagship airline, Riyadh Air, in 2024.

Riyadh Air, led by former Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas, aims to fulfill a dual mandate of both boosting visitor numbers to the kingdom and claiming a piece of the lucrative connecting traffic flows between Europe and Asia. The airline made something of a soft launch on Oct. 26 with its first flight from RUH to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR); the flights are necessary to maintain its use-it-or-lose-it LHR slots and are only available for the time being to staff.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

The Delta spokesperson said they plan to codeshare with Riyadh Air on the new ATL-RUH route.

American Airlines and United Airlines both serve the hubs of their Gulf partners — Qatar Airways and Emirates, respectively — in the region. The former flies to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), and the latter to Dubai International Airport (DXB) from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Delta’s new RUH flight will be the first by a U.S. airline to Saudi Arabia since now-defunct Trans World Airlines ended flights there in 2001. The carrier merged with American later that year.

The Delta spokesperson said there was “nothing finalized” on any potential financial subsidies from the Saudi government to the airline for the new route.

Related reading:

Featured image by ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.