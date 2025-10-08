Saudi Arabian startup Riyadh Air will make its inaugural sortie to London later this month.

The airline, Saudi Arabia's answer to the big Gulf carriers, will take to the skies between Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) on Oct. 26. Riyadh Air will initially operate a daily flight with a Boeing 787-9 on the route.

Flights from RUH to Dubai International Airport (DXB) are planned before the end of the year.

Tickets for the new LHR flights, however, are only available to "select groups and Riyadh Air employees" for the time being.

"This rigorous flight program ... allows us to fine-tune every detail, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and world-class experience," Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said in a statement. "This carefully sequenced approach is our pathway to perfect, and we are now incredibly close to full operations with further destinations to be announced in the coming weeks as our new aircraft are delivered."

He added that the October launch meets Riyadh Air's promise to begin flights in 2025.

Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia's attempt to make a splash on the global aviation stage in a way its original national carrier, Saudia, never has. It aims to both serve the growing Saudi market as part of the country's larger push to grow its tourism industry, and to compete with the likes of Emirates and Qatar Airways for east-west travelers.

Speaking at an industry event in 2024, Douglas outlined Riyadh Air's plan to build a global connecting hub at RUH, and spoke of a heavy investment in product and branding — including a "sonic brand" — to woo travelers.

Riyadh Air's 787s will feature 28 lie-flat business-class suites — including four more spacious "Business Elite" suites — in a 1-2-1 layout, 39 premium economy seats in a 2-3-2 layout, and 223 economy seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

The 290-seat layout on Riyadh Air's 787-9s is less dense than the 311 seats on competitor Qatar Airways' 787-9s but more dense than the 222 seats planned for United Airlines' new premium "United Elevated" 787-9 interior or the 216 seats on British Airways' 787-9s.

Part of Riyadh Air's investment is in a new loyalty program, Sfeer. While details of the program are limited, Riyadh Air said members can "share points, benefits, and Level Points" — understood to refer to elite status — with others in their "community," or with designated friends and family.

Early Sfeer adopters will be designated "The Founders" and receive priority access to book future flights.

Riyadh Air plans to grow rapidly to around 100 global destinations by the end of the decade. While it currently has just one 787-9, the airline has orders for up to 72 more Dreamliners, plus up to 50 Airbus A350-1000s and 60 Airbus A321neos. The 787s and A350s will fly longer routes while the A321neos will feed the airline's RUH hub with shorter routes in its home region.

Where Riyadh Air flies after London and Dubai will depend on the delivery pacing of its new Airbus and Boeing planes. Douglas recently told the United Arab Emirates daily The National that the airline's first new, straight-from-Boeing 787 is expected shortly and the second is due about a month later. The airline expects its first A321neo in the second half of 2026, according to Reuters.

The airline has partnerships with the Air France-KLM Group in Europe and Delta Air Lines in the U.S., among others.

