Delta Air Lines this week upped its premium game with the reveal of new business-class suites that'll become its future Delta One product.

But many more of its planes are getting a new on-board look — one that'll see the airline bid farewell to the "enchanted blue" seats that have been around for nearly 30 years.

The Atlanta-based carrier this week said it plans to bring its new-look cabin to more than 800 jets over the next five years, including both new planes and aircraft that Delta plans to refurbish.

Once complete, those cabins will sport darker navy-blue seats with pops of red, a celestial sky design, new mood lighting and the Delta widget displayed more prominently.

TPG first got a sneak peek of the design about 15 months ago on an Airbus A350-900, at the time a brand-new jet that was Delta's first with the updated aesthetic.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 Delta One cabin. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

As of this week, the carrier tells TPG it has 18 planes that sport the new cabin design:

Six A350s

Eight Airbus A321neos

Three Boeing 767-300s (one of which is currently getting the finishing touches of the retrofit)

One Boeing 757-200

Expect to see many more planes get the fresh look in the coming years, though, between new deliveries and retrofitted existing aircraft.

This revamp is more cosmetic, though customers will see improved seat cushions on some planes — most notably the 757.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Delta set to unveil massive first-class cabin on its newest planes — but it's temporary

DELTA AIR LINES

Plus, Delta is switching from faux leather to cloth seats in business class, which the carrier claims makes for a more comfortable Delta One sleeping experience.

These changes are on top of much more significant overhauls to other aircraft. For instance, there's the nose-to-tail cabin revamp planned for older Airbus A330-200s and -300s, which will get true Delta One suites for the first time — not to mention on-board snack bars.

A "refreshment station" planned for Delta's retrofitted Airbus A330-200 and -300 jets. The A350-1000 will also get this amenity. DELTA AIR LINES

Meanwhile, the carrier is set to receive new aircraft types over the next few years; this includes the Airbus A350-1000, which will make its debut in 2027, and the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners that Delta ordered in January.

All told, expect plenty of changes on Delta jets in the coming years.

Related reading: