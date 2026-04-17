Delta to give 800 planes a fresh cabin within 5 years
Delta Air Lines this week upped its premium game with the reveal of new business-class suites that'll become its future Delta One product.
But many more of its planes are getting a new on-board look — one that'll see the airline bid farewell to the "enchanted blue" seats that have been around for nearly 30 years.
The Atlanta-based carrier this week said it plans to bring its new-look cabin to more than 800 jets over the next five years, including both new planes and aircraft that Delta plans to refurbish.
Once complete, those cabins will sport darker navy-blue seats with pops of red, a celestial sky design, new mood lighting and the Delta widget displayed more prominently.
TPG first got a sneak peek of the design about 15 months ago on an Airbus A350-900, at the time a brand-new jet that was Delta's first with the updated aesthetic.
As of this week, the carrier tells TPG it has 18 planes that sport the new cabin design:
- Six A350s
- Eight Airbus A321neos
- Three Boeing 767-300s (one of which is currently getting the finishing touches of the retrofit)
- One Boeing 757-200
Expect to see many more planes get the fresh look in the coming years, though, between new deliveries and retrofitted existing aircraft.
This revamp is more cosmetic, though customers will see improved seat cushions on some planes — most notably the 757.
Read more: Delta set to unveil massive first-class cabin on its newest planes — but it's temporary
Plus, Delta is switching from faux leather to cloth seats in business class, which the carrier claims makes for a more comfortable Delta One sleeping experience.
These changes are on top of much more significant overhauls to other aircraft. For instance, there's the nose-to-tail cabin revamp planned for older Airbus A330-200s and -300s, which will get true Delta One suites for the first time — not to mention on-board snack bars.
Meanwhile, the carrier is set to receive new aircraft types over the next few years; this includes the Airbus A350-1000, which will make its debut in 2027, and the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners that Delta ordered in January.
All told, expect plenty of changes on Delta jets in the coming years.
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