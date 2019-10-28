Delta drops two seasonal routes to Europe from New York
Delta Air Lines is trimming two seasonal leisure routes to Europe from New York next summer, even as it plans to grow its overall transatlantic franchise.
The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will not resume service next summer on its routes between New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) and both Malaga (AGP) in Spain and Ponta Delgada (PDL) in the Azores, according to Diio by Cirium schedules and confirmed by Delta. Both routes were flown with Boeing 757-200 aircraft.
The two European routes are the only two of the two-dozen destinations that Delta served from JFK this summer that will not return in 2020, the data shows.
Delta spokeswoman Olivia Cullis does not say why the airline is ending the routes, but notes passengers can continue to reach the destinations via Delta’s partners, including Air France and KLM.
The Atlanta-based carrier’s exit from the Azores and Malaga comes as it continues to beef up transatlantic connections. Delta is focused on building its new Boston Logan (BOS) hub and will add nonstop service to London Gatwick (LGW) and Rome (FCO) next summer. It will also take over its partner Virgin Atlantic’s flights between Boston and Manchester (MAN) in the UK.
Delta is scheduled to grow transatlantic capacity by roughly 4.6% year-over-year during the first six months of 2020, Diio data shows.
Delta flew the Azores route for two years and the Malaga route since 2008, according to Diio. No other airlines fly between either the Azores or Malaga and New York City.
Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
