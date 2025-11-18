Delta Air Lines is trimming its domestic network with the elimination of two routes.

The carrier will cease flying between Atlanta and Santa Barbara, California, as well as between Salt Lake City and Fairbanks, Alaska, as first seen in Cirium schedules and later confirmed by an airline spokesperson.

The Salt Lake City-to-Fairbanks route operated during the past summer season and was originally scheduled to resume in June 2026. However, the airline seemingly wasn't impressed by the route's performance, because it's now being cut entirely.

Going forward, Delta travelers heading to Fairbanks can get there year-round from Seattle and during the summer season from Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Delta will also be cutting one of its newest routes from Atlanta. The Atlanta-to-Santa Barbara route launched in June 2024 as part of a leisure-focused network expansion. It's the longest route from Santa Barbara, which has historically primarily been connected with flights from larger cities on the West Coast.

While Atlanta is Delta's biggest hub, the airline likely couldn't fill enough connecting traffic for travelers heading to and from Santa Barbara. Anyone flying to the California city from points west of Atlanta would be better off connecting in a city like Denver or Phoenix, rather than backtracking to hop on Delta's Atlanta nonstop.

Delta's livery will still be seen in Santa Barbara on its twice-daily flights from Salt Lake City. However, these short flights are actually operated by Delta Connection partner SkyWest Airlines, so the airport will not have any mainline Delta service going forward.

