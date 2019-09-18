This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The airline industry is getting a prime spot at one of the world’s top technology shows.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will deliver the keynote speech at CES 2020 in Las Vegas in January.
The annual event is one of the top consumer electronics trade shows in the world. Delta says Bastian’s appearance will mark the first time that an airline representative will deliver the event’s main-stage keynote speech.
“Travel has become an essential part of our lives, and CES is the perfect stage to show the world how technology and innovation — coupled with the best employees on the planet — will transform the future travel experience for customers across all points of the journey,” Bastian said in a statement.
It won’t be Bastian’s first time on the CES main stage, however. In 2019, he appeared as a guest of IBM CEO Ginni Rometty for a discussion about new technology.
For 2020, Bastian’s keynote address will be delivered from the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom at 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Related: Snapshot: A Look at Delta Air Lines by the Numbers
Beyond Bastian’s keynote appearance, Delta has pledged a “major presence in the exhibitor showroom.”
Delta did not offer specifics about its planned CES exhibit, saying it would reveal details about its “experiential showroom exhibit later this year.”
Delta promised to show off “trail-blazing consumer innovations impacting the future of air travel, now and for years to come,” according to its statement.
CES, which originally stood for “Consumer Electronics Show,” has grown to become one of the top events of its kind since it was first held in 1967. Held annually, it currently calls Las Vegas home.
For the 2020 show, CES organizers say they expect more than 175,000 visitors — including 61,000 international guests.
The event has become so large that airlines add special one-off flights from around the Asia and Europe. Stay tuned in the coming works for a round-up of special CES flights.
Related: Sayonara, Narita: The Rise and Fall of Delta’s Tokyo Hub
Related: Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the latest news and frequent-flyer info delivered right to your in-box
Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images,
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.