Delta affiliate Endeavor to open a new base in Cincinnati
Regional carrier Endeavor Air will open a new crew base in Cincinnati (CVG) early next year.
In a press release, the airline said 40 pilots and 40 flight attendants will be assigned to CVG, but it expects its presence at the airport to expand over time.
Endeavor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, and operates a portion of Delta Connection flights.
“Today, [Cincinnati] is one of Endeavor’s largest maintenance operations, seeing an average of 14 aircraft per night,” Joe Miller, Endeavor’s chief operating officer said in a memo to his employees, a portion of which was provided to TPG. “As we expand our network footprint, we expect daily departures to increase in the Cincinnati market by approximately 25 percent.”
Endeavor will fly two-class CRJ-700s and -900s out of CVG.
The regional carrier is playing an increasingly important role for Delta as it consolidates its Connection affiliates.
Endeavor announced an order for 20 new two-class regional jets and has already begun taking delivery of those aircraft. It’s also planning to expand its presence in Detroit in 2020, according to the airline.
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
