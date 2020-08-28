There’s a new bus service planned between India and London: 12,000 miles, 70 days, crossing 18 countries
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Does the “longest bus journey in the world” tickle your fancy? For all you road trip fans, in May 2021, you can spend 70 days in a luxury coach traveling from Delhi to London.
It’s the first hop-on, hop-off bus service covering the marathon journey from India to England and will cover 12,000 miles.
Adventures Overland is offering 20 people the chance to take part in this bus odyssey and it will cost roughly $20,000 per person.
The journey’s start date may be postponed but owners Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal are eager to get cracking.
The website says: “The last few months have altered life for all of us, and the COVID-19 pandemic will continue for a while. Keeping this in mind, we will only start accepting bookings once there is clarity with respect to travel regulations, both locally and internationally.”
The bus will depart from Delhi and drive across India before journeying into South East Asia through Myanmar, Thailand and Laos. It will then head to China and Central Asia, before finishing in Europe.
Related: 10 of the world’s cheapest cities for luxury points hotels
The luxury coach has Wi-Fi and lots of legroom apparently and don’t worry, you won’t actually be sleeping on it — most nights will be spent in four or five-star hotels — hence the fairly steep ticket price.
While traveling through China passengers will get to meet pandas in Chengdu, walk the Great Wall, visit the Mogao Caves and experience the Gobi Desert.
From there the bus will trundle along the famed Silk Road, crossing into Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Russia is next with stops planned in Astrakhan, Volga and Moscow, as well as a day cruise on the Caspian Sea.
Finally, into Europe, passengers will take in Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland before heading to Prague, Frankfurt then Belgium.
After 68 days on the road, passengers will arrive in London for two days of sightseeing and can review all of those new passport stamps.
Included in the cost of the trip are all hotel stays, guides and fees related to visas, immigration, sightseeing and movement permits. Planned meals and daily snacks and drinks are also included in the cost. Click here to find out more about tickets and booking.
Featured photo by Mario Gutiérrez/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.