Deaths of three Americans in the Dominican Republic were result of natural causes, FBI tests show
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The FBI ruled that the deaths of three Americans, who died just days apart in the Dominican Republic, were the result of natural causes, according to multiple news reports.
In June, the FBI assisted local authorities in toxicology tests of three of the nine U.S. citizens who have died in the Caribbean nation in the past year, CNN previously reported.
The autopsies were performed on Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, a Maryland couple, and Miranda Schaup-Werner. Schaup-Werner died at the Grand Bahia Principe in La Romana in May while celebrating her wedding anniversary.
Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, were found dead in their room at the Grand Bahia Principe just five days later. All three deaths, as we reported at the time, had the same cause: respiratory failure and pulmonary edema. Dominican officials said at the time that the deaths “weren’t violent.”
The deaths (along with several hospitalizations and other violent incidents) spurred a flurry of canceled trips and left travelers questioning if it was safe to vacation in the Dominican Republic.
A Colorado couple ended their vacation early after falling ill at the same resort where Day, Holmes and Schaup-Werner died. A California man fell ill and died unexpectedly in April after having a drink from his hotel room minibar at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, according to Insider.
The New York Post previously reported that dozens of tourists have suddenly become violently ill while visiting the Dominican Republic since March and nearly 50 of them were staying at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino where Wallace died.
The bodies of a New York couple reported missing for weeks were found off the coast of the Dominican Republic in April. According to reports the pair, Orlando Moore, 40, and Portia Ravenelle, 52, died in a car crash en route to the airport to catch a flight home. In June, retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the back at a nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. He survived.
Featured image courtesy of Stefano Stefani / Getty Images
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.