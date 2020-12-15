Deal Alert: JetBlue lie-flat Mint business class for $293, coach from $49
Today there is a red hot deal alert on one of the best business class cabins in the sky. JetBlue offering transcontinental flights in its award-winning lie-flat Mint cabins on flights from Seattle to Boston through June of 2021. If you are going to fly in the first half of 2021, who wouldn’t want to do it with more space, more privacy and some pretty great food, drinks and onboard amenities.
In addition to the JetBlue Mint flights on sale from just $293 each way, there’s also a two day sale on coach fares starting at $49 one way.
We fist spotted this deal on Live and Let’s Fly, but he was tipped off by Glibert Travels.
JetBlue Mint flight deals
Airlines: JetBlue
Routes: Boston (BOS) to/from Seattle (SEA)
Cost: $293-$299 one-way in Mint business class
Travel Dates: Now – June 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline; starting Jan. 1, 2021 earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Seattle (SEA) to Boston (BOS) for $596 roundtrip nonstop on JetBlue Mint
I found flights in April for just $596 roundtrip or 57,600 TrueBlue points plus $11.20 in taxes and fees.
If you want to fly business class for even cheaper, Alaska Airlines is selling the same flights (minus the fancy lie-flat seats) for just $557 on some dates this spring. Seattle is a super competitive market with Delta Air Lines, Alaska and JetBlue often selling sub-$300 fares in coach even for the longest domestic flights.
JetBlue coach fares from $49
JetBlue also offering a three day “Dash Away” sale. You must book by Dec. 17.. I found flights from New York to Atlanta and Boston to Chicago (ORD) from $49 each way with many more city pairs also available. Here’s how to use Google Flights to hunt down your own top airfare deals.
Airlines: JetBlue
Routes: Multiple cities including JFK, AUS, ATL, and many more
Cost: $49 and up one-way
Travel Dates: Jan. 5 – June 17, 2021
Coach Transcon fares for less than $300 roundtrip
You can also find transcontinental flights roundtrip in coach for less than $300 roundtrip from Seattle to Boston or New York. I found flights in April from Seattle to New York-JFK for $248 in Blue Basic, or on a regular economy ticket for just $318. That same flight would cost you 22,800 JetBlue points.
How to book
There are no tricks or special codes needed to find these fares.
Head to Google Flights and plug in your desired departure and destination cities. Filter your search to only show JetBlue flights and select business class. Then, use the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you and then click through to book with the airline directly or an OTA such as Expedia or Priceline.
You can also head to Jetblue.com to book these fares using points. Fares start at $282 each way or 28,800 JetBlue points. Taxes come in at just $5.60 each way. Don’t have enough JetBlue points? You can transfer Citi ThankYou points, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Amex Membership Rewards to JetBlue.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns bonus points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Additional reporting by Benji Stawski.
