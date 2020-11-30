Deal alert: Cyber Monday JetBlue discount code saves $100 on flights through summer 2021
This is the week to scoop up deals on everything from sweaters to travel.
There’s a great limited-time deal from JetBlue for this Cyber Monday. During the “We Just Click” sale, you can get up to $100 off roundtrip flights booked by Dec. 1, valid for travel through Sept. 7, 2021.
Use the code: CYBERMONDAY at booking to save on nonstop Blue or Blue Extra fares, and even including Blue Basic fares. Even if you aren’t traveling right now, this is a great promo to save on flights for the prime 2021 summer travel season when a COVID-19 vaccine is hopefully widely available.
There are also opportunities to save on flight and hotel packages. You can get up to $400 off depending on how much you spend.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Major routes served by JetBlue
Cost: Up to $100 off roundtrip fares. Up to $400 off flight and hotel packages.
Dates: Book by Dec. 1, 2020 for travel through Sept. 7, 2021.
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel; earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
How to book flights
For the $100 discount, search for your desired departure city and destination. Use the calendar function here to find dates and prices that work for you and then add the promo code CYBERMONDAY at checkout. The $50 savings per one-way flight are valid if the original base fare is $125+.
Offer details from the JetBlue website:
- Promo code: CYBERMONDAY
- Book by 12/1/20 (11:59PM EST) for travel through 9/7/21
- Minimum spend $125 (excl. taxes & fees) on each one-way segment
- Discount applies to base fare
- Valid on nonstop flights only
- Not valid on previous bookings
Most searches came up with the discount. For example, a roundtrip flight from Seattle to New York saved $100 in August. I found prices as low as $288 roundtrip.
Or you could fly Newark-EWR to Los Angeles for $346 roundtrip in July.
If you only need a one-way flight, you can save $50 using the code.
How to book Jetblue vacations
For up to $400 on JetBlue vacations, use a different promo code depending on how much you will spend. You can begin your search here.
Offer details from the JetBlue website:
Maximize your purchase
Since the $100 discount code on flights is not valid on True Blue award bookings, this may be the time to save your JetBlue points and use cash to jump on the savings.
If you do so, don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier® Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Additional reporting by Victoria Walker.
Featured image of a rendering of a JetBlue A220-300 courtesy of Airbus.
