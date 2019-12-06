Cruising with Carnival on Talking Points
- Carnival’s disaster relief
- Efforts toward environmental management and sustainability in cruising
- Tech advancements creating seamless onboard experiences
Carnival’s empire is massive. With more than 100 ships heading to more than 700 destinations, and the world’s sixth-largest ship joining its fleet in 2020, Donald explains on the podcast that they don’t even consider other cruise lines competitors. Carnival is the largest cruise operator in Miami. Carnival ships also have a longer life expectancy than a typical aircraft, says Donald, explaining that Carnival keeps a ship for about 25 to 30 years, and then usually sells them for other uses such as island cruising or floating hotels.
Loyalty is a big part of what drives growth for the cruise line. Each of Carnival’s brands has its own program and is a “badge of honor” that a guest treasures. Donald says that Carnival ensures that they reward and enrich a passenger’s experience for their loyalty. The crew is a big part of that.
Carnival has “150,000 passionate, dedicated, committed employees whose human spirit level is so high because their goal is to do the right things in the environment and in the communities we touch, but also they exceed our guests’ expectations. Their spirit is sky high. I thrive on the energy of our people,” says Donald.
Donald also discusses Carnival’s $20-million settlement for polluting the ocean and how the cruise line is doubling down on sustainability efforts.
Feature image by Gene Sloan / The Points Guy
