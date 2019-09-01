This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While I don’t have nearly as many credit cards as my colleagues at the TPG office — or TPG himself — I have a few solid ones in my possession.
From having co-working space, to planning travel for friends using points and miles, to planning first-class travel for myself, I’ve made the few credit cards I do have work for me.
Aside from earning and burning points and miles, there are cards I keep for the perks that make my life easier. I’m going to talk about a few of them below and why they remain in my wallet.
In This Post
What’s Currently in My Wallet
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Issuer
|Best for Coworking: The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
|$595 (See Rates & Fees)
|American Express
|Can’t Live Without: The Platinum® Card from American Express
|$550 (See Rates & Fees)
|American Express
|Ol’ Reliable: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|$95
|Chase
|The Underdog: Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard
|$95
|Barclaycard
American Express
Best for Coworking: The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
You may already be familiar with many of the perks of the Amex Business Platinum — Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Club, $200 airline fee credit — the list goes on.
I’m also sure you’re aware of its massive $595 annual fee.
But I keep it in my wallet purely for productivity purposes.
Writing is essential to me. It’s a way to stay centered amid the “hustle and bustle” of living in a big, stressful city. Having a place (outside of home) that is quiet and free of distraction is also important, which is why Amex adding the WeWork Platinum Global Access benefit this year solidified my decision to keep this card.
I sometimes spend six hours a day entrenched in writing and editing, and I don’t want to have to worry about whether I have enough coffee (WeWork provides it) or the internet inconveniently cutting out. I’m also a stickler for high-grade lighting when I write: it lightens my mood and makes me feel more productive, even when writer’s block plagues me.
WeWork offers a basic “Hot Desk” option to Amex Business Platinum cardholders that starts at $220 a month here in New York City. TPG values this perk at $2,640 a year ($220 x 12 = $2,640) which is how I’m able to justify the annual fee.
Even better, Platinum Global Access grants entry to all locations worldwide without any additional fee so I can write in Brooklyn, Mumbai or Paris.
Verdict: Keep
Can’t Live Without: The Platinum® Card from American Express
The Amex Platinum is my go-to card for travel purchases. You know about its boundless perks — 5x points on airfare and hotels booked through amextravel.com, Hilton and Marriott elite status, and more.
There are mixed feelings about the Amex International Airline Program, but through it, I was recently able to snag a $1,500 business-class flight from New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) for an even cheaper $1,251.
I’m often targeted for solid cash-back offers and hotel promotions. I estimate that I’m eligible for 70% of the targeted offers I write about for TPG.
I primarily stay at Hilton properties when traveling, so having Gold status is essential. I also live for my $15 monthly Uber credits to offset the cost of travel between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
And while I don’t normally shop there, I can also make the $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit work by buying inexpensive gifts for family around the holidays.
Verdict: Keep
Chase
Ol’ Reliable: Chase Sapphire Preferred
I wrestled with applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve. I was already paying two hefty annual fees on the Amex Platinum and Business Platinum and wasn’t sure if I could justify spending $450 on the Sapphire Reserve card.
I’ve consistently heard good things about the Sapphire Reserve’s little brother, the Sapphire Preferred, and decided to give it a shot. And let me tell you — this card fits in my lifestyle perfectly.
Taking a look at the Rewards summary portal on the Chase site, I’ve put this card to work. My second-largest expense each month is food and dining. It’s New York — I rarely have time to cook, and it’s not unusual to pop into a restaurant before heading home for the evening. The Sapphire Preferred earns 2x Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar on travel and dining, so I’m able to maximize my food and transportation purchases and quickly rack up a ton of points each month.
And while I don’t put the bulk of my travel purchases on the card, I appreciate the reliable Chase Sapphire Preferred rental car insurance that comes as a perk. Just recently, I was able to successfully decline a Miami car rental company’s optional CDW and use the insurance on my card.
Verdict: Keep
Barclaycard
The Underdog: AAdvantage Aviator Red Card
Flying international first class has been a travel goal of mine for years now.
Before moving to New York City in May, most of my travel was on American and its Oneworld partners as I was based in the DC area. So it made sense in 2018 to open a co-branded credit card with the airline. While the Aviator Red doesn’t offer as many perks as some other co-branded American cards, like the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®, it still packs a powerful punch, and there’s a reason it’s in my wallet.
For the price of a candy bar and paying the annual fee (yes, really) I get to fly Etihad’s first-class apartment. My first first-class experience will include an in-flight shower, first-class lounge access and a 26-inch-wide bed.
My first first-class experience won’t cost more than $40 one-way. I’m sure you’re asking how that’s possible.
It’s because the Aviator Red card offers 60,000 bonus American Airlines miles after making a single purchase (such as a bag of chips at your local bodega) within the first 90 days of card opening and paying the card’s $99 annual fee.
Stay with me because here’s where it gets good.
Those 60,000 miles can be used for some awesome redemptions such as Etihad’s first-class apartments flown on the Airbus A380, which TPG himself reviewed last year. Etihad isn’t a Oneworld member, but you can book Etihad award flights with American Airlines miles without having to call the airline.
While you won’t be able to fly between New York (JFK) and Abu Dhabi (AUH) on 60,000 AA miles, there are still ways to fly the apartment. Flying between Abu Dhabi and London (LHR) or Paris (CDG) will only set you back a cool 62,500 miles.
Even better, 50,000 miles is all you need to fly from Abu Dhabi to Seoul (ICN) in first.
But if that’s still too many miles to part with, Etihad’s formidable business class will only set you back 42,500 miles plus taxes and fees between Abu Dhabi and Europe.
But as I’m set on Etihad being my first international first-class experience, I know where my miles are going, and it’s all thanks to the Aviator Red.
Verdict: Keep
Bottom Line
Earning and burning for travel is the name of the game here at TPG, and I’ve developed a strategy to maximize my points and miles on a variety of cards. But I also use those cards to make my life more comfortable outside of travel as well as plan some killer award redemptions. While I got into points and miles later than most of the TPG team, and don’t have dozens of credit cards, the few I keep are powerful enough to make my life easier and fun.
Sound off: What’s in your wallet? What cards are you keeping and what cards are you bidding farewell?
Featured photo by Photo by mixetto/Getty Images
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum card, click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.