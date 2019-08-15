This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We just posted a deal for cheap economy flights to Italy, but we’ve now found amazing business class fares to select Italian cities, first spotted via FlyerTalk.
You can fly Delta One or KLM’s business class to Europe for as little as $1,346 round-trip — some of these flights can normally be priced north of $3,000 round-trip.
Flights are available from New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW) and Miami (MIA) to Rome (FCO), Venice (VCE), Milan (MXP) and Genoa (GOA). Not all route combinations will be discounted, so you may have to play around with your destination to find the best deal. You also may be able to knock the price down even more when booking through American Express’ International Airline Program (IAP).
Because these deals are only bookable through Delta, even though some flights are operated by SkyTeam partner KLM, you’ll still earn the regular amount of MQDs (Medallion Qualifying Dollars) for the flight. If they were bookable through the partners, they would make for a great way to boost your MQD balance for cheap. However, you will earn a bonus on MQMs (Medallion Qualifying Miles) so that makes these tickets more attractive for a mileage run.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with Delta.
Airline: Delta, KLM
Routes: BOS/JFK/ORD/DFW/MIA/DTW to FCO/VCE/MXP/GOA
Cost: $1,346+ round-trip in business
Travel Dates: January – June 2020, most dates available in April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Rome (FCO) for $1,346 round-trip on Delta/KLM:
Chicago (ORD) to Venice (VCE) for $1,394 round-trip on KLM:
Dallas (DFW) to Rome (FCO) for $1,415 round-trip on Delta/KLM:
New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) for $1,472 round-trip on Delta/KLM:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by The Points Guy staff.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.