There’s a national shortage of blood — donate now and get a free COVID antibody test
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Three months into the U.S. coronavirus lockdown, some of us no doubt have wondered if we’ve already gotten COVID-19 without knowing it. (Others of us have gone ahead and been tested for COVID-19 antibodies — thrice.)
Coronavirus testing, either for the disease itself or for the antibodies, hasn’t been easy to come by. And unless you have a doctor’s note ordering the test, you usually have to pay out of pocket for the test.
But the American Red Cross now offers a unique incentive for blood donors: Give blood, get a complimentary COVID antibody test. (Thanks to TPG reader Adam H. who first brought the fact to our attention.) A Red Cross representative confirmed to TPG that the initiative went into effect Monday, June 15.
“Free antibody testing for a limited time,” the organization states on its website, citing an urgent need for blood and platelet donations. “For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. This testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus.”
Donors can look for their COVID-19 antibody test results within seven to 10 days, either via the donor app or their Red Cross account online. Other results can be viewed as well, including temperature, blood pressure, pulse check and iron levels.
The Red Cross uses a COVID-19 antibody test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, the organization warned that donors should not utilize blood-drive facilities for free COVID-19 diagnoses. “If you feel unwell for any reason, please postpone your donation,” the website warns. “Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom free for 28 days and feeling well and healthy.”
There’s another factor to consider in your pursuit of a free COVID test: Blood donations are accepted through the Red Cross by appointment only — and you may not be able to get an appointment at all.
Despite the national shortage of blood, all of the blood drive locations within 50 miles of Austin, TX, were booked full through early July. For New Yorkers, a zip code search shows that the nearest blood donation centers accepting appointments this week are deep in New Jersey. A San Francisco search yielded similar results, while Los Angeles has one lone appointment for June 18: 12:30 p.m. at the YMCA on S. Sepulveda.
Sometimes websites aren’t up to date. So I called the Red Cross hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS to confirm that there were no appointments available in Austin. Sure enough, the next available appointment isn’t until July 28. And even if I waited until then to donate blood, I would still have to wait about a week for my test results.
So yes — you can now get a free COVID-19 antibody test through the Red Cross. But if you’re in any kind of a hurry, you’ll get quicker results going through a standard clinic. And if you have the ability to donate blood, please do so through other, more timely channels. (For my fellow Austinites, We Are Blood has three brick-and-mortar locations throughout the city, including a central location on North Lamar by Uchiko and Tacodeli.)
If you’ve already had and recovered from COVID-19, your antibody-laden plasma is in high demand: Please consider donating to help current patients fight the disease. (Look here for a list of locations accepting donations.)
Featured photo by Lumen Photos/Shutterstock
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.