TSA allowing passengers to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer through security
The epidemic that has taken the world by storm, COVID-19 is a unique strain of the coronavirus family that has affected more than 128,000 people to date. Now, in the latest batch of outbreak fighting measures, the TSA has announced that it will allows passengers to bring a larger bottle of hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage. Effective immediately, travelers can bring bottles up to 12 ounces with them through security, quadruple the previous standardized amount.
Related reading: Should I travel? Advice for the coronavirus outbreak
According to the TSA website, “TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is at the forefront on the minds of travelers, as health officials are encouraging that individuals wash their hands frequently. With that in mind, TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces to be permitted in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.”
This puts hand sanitizer closer to the realm of medical exceptions, as people have long been able to take through liquid medications and other necessities despite the restrictions.
Other liquids are not affected by this rule, and passengers must still limit themselves to 3.4 oz (100 ml) containers inside quart-sized bags in their carry-on luggage.
Feature photo by Tetra Images/Getty Images
