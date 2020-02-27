U.S. airlines begin waiving change fees for Europe travel following coronavirus spread
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The coronavirus situation continues to escalate around the world — now, U.S. travelers are reconsidering their plans to visit countries throughout Europe, with cities in northern Italy falling under even greater scrutiny following a recent outbreak near Milan.
As a result, U.S. airlines are issuing their first travel waivers covering travel to Europe, focused specifically on Italy — for now, at least.
Related: Complete guide to traveling during the deadly coronavirus outbreak
Currently, Delta is offering customers with flights booked on or before February 26 to or from Italy between now and March 15, 2020 the ability to make a one-time change without any penalties. Head over to My Trips on Delta’s website, click “Modify flight” and “Start Flight Change” to change your dates. As of now, all fees will be waived prior to checkout as long as you plan to travel by April 3, 2020 — Delta will waive the change fee to travel beyond that date or to another destination, but a difference in fare may apply.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
United’s waiver, meanwhile, only covers cities in Northern Italy, including Bologna, (BLQ), Genoa (GOA), Milan (BGY, LIN and MXP), Trieste (TRS), Turin (TRN), Venice (VCE) and Verona (VRN). Tickets must have been purchased by February 26 for travel dates by April 30, 2020. United will waive the change fee and fare difference for travel between the original cities departing by April 30 — passengers flying after that date or between different cities than originally booked will have the change fee waived, but a difference in fare may apply. As with Delta, affected customers should be able to make changes by pulling up their reservations online.
We’ll continue to update this page as the situation evolves — in the meantime, if you’re still considering a trip, be sure to check out our detailed guide to traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.
Featured photo by Westend61/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.