Coronavirus relief: The Apple Card is letting customers skip a payment with no interest
Apple has sent out an email to its cardholders saying it will allow them to skip payments on their cards this month without penalty.
As shared via Reddit, Apple Card customers have the opportunity to skip their March monthly statement without paying additional interest. This move comes as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has put many in precarious financial situations as workers are asked to stay home and childcare costs are incurred due to school closures.
The text of the email is below:
“We’re here to help. We understand that the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life.
Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Card support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges.”
This move comes on the heels of Apple’s decision to close all stores outside of China until March 27 and begin urging its corporate employees to work remotely.
While the world continues to adapt to the outbreak, companies are struggling under the onslaught of closed businesses and canceled events. Apple’s decision to allow cardholders to skip a payment without penalty is quite generous and a good move on the part of the massive corporation.
Feature photo by The Points Guy.
