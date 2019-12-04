Edmonton gets first Frankfurt nonstop since 2010 thanks to Condor
German leisure carrier Condor is landing in Edmonton next summer as it expands its transatlantic network with additional nonstop routes from Munich.
Condor will offer new service between Frankfurt (FRA) and Edmonton (YEG) two-days-per-week on Mondays and Thursdays, the airline said Tuesday. The airline operates Boeing 767-300ERs on long-haul routes.
The new route is Edmonton’s first to Frankfurt since Air Transat ended the route in 2010, according to Cirium schedule data.
In addition, Condor will expand its long-haul presence in Munich (MUC) with new nonstop service to Halifax (YHZ) in Canada, and Seattle (SEA) next summer. The Halifax flights will operate on Fridays, and the Seattle flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Condor will return to the 17 cities that it served in the U.S. and Canada last summer in 2020, it said. Excluding the new Edmonton service, destinations — all served from Frankfurt — include:
- Anchorage (ANC)
- Baltimore/Washington (BWI)
- Calgary (YYC)
- Cancun (CUN)
- Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI)
- Halifax
- Las Vegas (LAS)
- Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP)
- New Orleans (MSY)
- Phoenix (PHX)
- Pittsburgh (PIT)
- Portland, Oregon (PDX)
- San Juan (SJU)
- Seattle/Tacoma
- Toronto (YYZ)
- Vancouver (YVR)
- Whitehorse, Yukon (YXY)
Condor narrowly escaped insolvency earlier this year when its parent Thomas Cook collapsed in September. However, the airline was able to secure bridge funding from German state bank KfW and continue flying.
Featured imaged courtesy of Condor.
