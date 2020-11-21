New glass-domed train in the works for Colorado to Utah Rockies route
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travel + Leisure reports the same company that operates luxury, glass-domed trains in Western Canada, Rocky Mountaineer, plans to launch a new route from Denver to Moab beginning August 2021. The route, named Rockies to the Red Rocks, will be two days with one night in a hotel in Glenwood Springs.
The train ride focuses on great views in glass-domed trains with outdoor viewing decks, gourmet dining and tremendous service while passing on the sleeping arrangements — leaving that up to the hotel in Glenwood Springs.
“Rocky Mountaineer will bring a new luxury train tour to explore the historic rail route between Denver and Moab. Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has become renowned for our world-class train travel experiences, and now we are opening our newest train experience in the region where train travel history began,” said Peter Armstrong, founder of Rocky Mountaineer. “This region, with its magnificent scenery, national parks, vast opportunities to explore, will delight millions.”
The two-day trip starts at $1,250 per person and there appears to be two classes of travel for existing trains in the Rocky Mountaineer route network: Silver Leaf and Gold Leaf. It isn’t clear from the website if both will be available on the new route. Rocky Mountaineer currently runs three routes in Western Canada between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.
Featured image courtesy Rocky Mountaineer.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.