This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In February 2018, Avianca LifeMiles launched a unique buy miles program called Club LifeMiles. Through a subscribe-and-save type of promotion, members can rack up LifeMiles for as little as 1.35 cents per mile.
Between this low price and LifeMiles’ sweet spots, this program allows members to score one-way United awards for as little as $101 all the way up to a first class flight to Europe with Lufthansa (with no fuel surcharges) for $1,175 in purchased miles. The catch is that you have to subscribe for a full year to get all of the quarterly bonuses necessary to lower the per-mile cost to 1.35 cents each. For reference, that’s significantly cheaper than TPG valuation of LifeMiles at 1.7 cents per mile.
If that wasn’t a good enough deal, LifeMiles is running an offer to targeted members to get another 15% mileage bonus for subscribing to Club LifeMiles by Aug. 27. If you were targeted, you should have received an email from LifeMiles about this offer on Aug. 13 and a reminder email on Thursday, Aug. 20:
The details can be a bit confusing with this offer, so let’s break down how it works. In addition to the standard quarterly bonus, targeted members who take advantage of this offer will get an additional bonus after the second month of subscription. This bonus is calculated as 15% of the annual bonus for that plan.
Let’s say that you subscribe to the $126/month plan to buy 7,000 miles per month. The quarterly bonuses add up to 28,000 miles for a year. And 15% of that annual bonus amount is 4,200 miles, which is the “extra bonus” paid after the second month.
After one year of subscribing to Club LifeMiles at this 7,000 per month rate, you’d collect 84,000 miles from the monthly purchases plus 28,000 from the quarterly bonuses plus 4,200 from this “extra bonus.” That’s a total of 116,200 LifeMiles for a total cost of $1,512. That computes to 1.30 cents per mile.
It’s important to note that the bonuses aren’t paid out linearly. The quarterly bonuses are meant to keep members subscribing for the full year. When factoring in both the quarterly bonuses and this special one-time 15% bonus, here’s how the accumulated cost and accumulated miles by month add up for the 7,000 LifeMiles per month package option:
|Month
|Total Payments
|Total Miles
|Cost Per Mile
|1
|$126
|7,000
|1.80
|2
|$252
|18,200
|1.38
|3
|$378
|28,000
|1.35
|4
|$504
|35,000
|1.44
|5
|$630
|42,000
|1.50
|6
|$756
|53,200
|1.42
|7
|$882
|60,200
|1.47
|8
|$1,008
|67,200
|1.50
|9
|$1,134
|81,200
|1.40
|10
|$1,260
|88,200
|1.43
|11
|$1,386
|95,200
|1.46
|12
|$1,512
|116,200
|1.30
And for the 5,000 LifeMiles per month option:
|Month
|Total Payments
|Total Miles
|Cost Per Mile
|1
|$92
|5,000
|1.84
|2
|$184
|13,000
|1.42
|3
|$276
|20,000
|1.38
|4
|$368
|25,000
|1.47
|5
|$460
|30,000
|1.53
|6
|$552
|38,000
|1.45
|7
|$644
|43,000
|1.50
|8
|$736
|48,000
|1.53
|9
|$828
|58,000
|1.43
|10
|$920
|63,000
|1.46
|11
|$1,012
|68,000
|1.49
|12
|$1,104
|83,000
|1.33
And here’s how the 3,000 miles per month subscription breaks down:
|Month
|Total Payments
|Total Miles
|Cost Per Mile
|1
|$57
|3,000
|1.90
|2
|$114
|7,800
|1.46
|3
|$171
|12,000
|1.42
|4
|$228
|15,000
|1.52
|5
|$285
|18,000
|1.58
|6
|$342
|22,800
|1.50
|7
|$399
|25,800
|1.55
|8
|$456
|28,800
|1.58
|9
|$513
|34,800
|1.47
|10
|$570
|37,800
|1.51
|11
|$627
|40,800
|1.54
|12
|$684
|49,800
|1.37
Is it a good deal? Well, TPG values LifeMiles at 1.7 cents per mile. Buying miles at 1.3 cents is a solid 25% discount to this valuation. However, LifeMiles aren’t for everyone. You’re going to need to know how to use the miles and have a high-value redemption in mind for which you’re planning to use the miles. Still, you could get far more than 1.3 cents in value when redeeming for premium cabins like Lufthansa First Class or Thai First Class — plus Lifemiles doesn’t pass along fuel surcharges.
Also, with program devaluations prevalent, points and miles are a bad long-term investment. Subscribing to a plan that takes a full year to pay off is a bit risky. However, LifeMiles has signaled through award sales of up to 31% off that it doesn’t seem to think its award chart is currently too cheap.
The other catch with LifeMiles is its spotty IT and customer support. This was bad enough that TPG couldn’t recommend LifeMiles for a few years. But, Avianca has made some notable improvements to its online booking system, making it much more usable than before. While there are still periodic issues or missing award availability, it’s about as good as you’ll find on any other airline reservation system nowadays.
Looking for other ways to top off your LifeMiles account? Well, there are now plenty of options. LifeMiles is a transfer partner of Citi ThankYou Points (1:1), American Express Membership Rewards (1:1) and Capital One Miles (2:1.5).
Featured image by Zach Honig / TPG
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.