Clear has limited hours at Newark; will fully open next week
Just last month, Clear announced that it would be coming to Newark Airport in the near future, and although that day did come at the beginning of November, for its first week of operation, Clear was only open limited hours, and only for PreCheck-eligible passengers. Some TPG readers mentioned that Clear was inconsistently open during its first week in Newark, and the company’s website wasn’t entirely clear, listing only weekend hours.
But the good news is that the opening week kinks are behind us. Starting on Sunday, Nov. 10, Clear will start its permanent schedule for PreCheck travelers daily from 3:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. There’s no schedule published yet for when Clear will open for those without PreCheck, but a Clear spokesman advised travelers to keep an eye on the company’s website for updated information. The website currently shows temporary hours for PreCheck on Friday and Saturday, with the permanent hours beginning on Sunday.
If you’re not familiar with Clear, it’s a frequent traveler’s best friend. Clear allows you to skip the manual boarding pass and ID check. In most airports, the Clear line is integrated with TSA PreCheck. If you’re eligible for PreCheck you can whisk right to the front of the line and through security (usually) in no time. Travelers who are enrolled in the program have their own separate lane for the first step, where you use biometric authentication (fingerprint or eye scan) at a kiosk, rather than wait for a TSA agent to inspect your ID and scribble something on your boarding pass.
Tempted by the prospect of even faster airport security? Check out our full guide to Clear. And for the first time, travelers with the American Express® Green Card can enjoy up to $100 in statement credit when they use the recently-refreshed card to purchase a Clear membership.
At Newark airport, Clear’s located in Terminal C, home to over 70 United Airlines gates. And fortunately for Newark travelers, the permanent schedule will begin rolling out on Sunday. For those with Clear but without PreCheck, keep an eye on the website for when those lanes will open, and we’ll be sure to update this story when that information is available.
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
This story was updated after publication to reflect that Clear is opening with a full schedule beginning Nov. 10.
