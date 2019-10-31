We finally know when Clear is landing at Newark Airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Get ready to *clear* security in one minute flat, because Clear expedited security is finally landing at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Friday, Nov. 1.
If you’re not familiar with Clear, it’s a frequent traveler’s best friend. It allows you to skip the manual boarding pass and ID check; better yet, if you’re also enrolled in TSA PreCheck, you don’t need to take off your shoes or remove your toiletries and electronics. Travelers who are enrolled in the program have their own separate lane for the first step, where you use biometric authentication (fingerprint or eye scan) at a kiosk, rather than wait for a TSA agent to inspect your ID and scribble something on your boarding pass.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
This is all to say you can breeze past security in minutes, if not seconds, saving you precious time to enjoy the lounge before your flight.
When United announced over the summer it was partnering with Clear, the airline also confirmed the program would be coming to all its hub airports in the U.S. It’s currently available to passengers traveling through United’s hubs in Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD) and, as of yesterday, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH).
If you’re tempted by the prospect of even faster airport security, check out our full guide to Clear. Know that United and Delta frequent flyer program members get access to discounted Clear memberships (from $119 per year), while elites enjoy even deeper discounts (from $109 per year). Free memberships may be available to top tier members.
Get a 2-month free trial of Clear using code TPG2M
Families with children under the age of 18 can use Clear for free with an approved adult, and additional adults can also be added to the primary Clear plan for just $50 per year.
And now, for the first time, travelers with the American Express® Green Card can enjoy up to $100 in statement credit when they use the recently-refreshed card to purchase a Clear membership.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.