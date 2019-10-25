The wait is over: Clear will open at United terminals in Houston next week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Having both TSA PreCheck and Clear can help you dramatically reduce the amount of time spent waiting around at an airport before your flight. Used either independently or together, both speed up the security process. You don’t need to take out your ID, take off your shoes, or remove your toiletries or electronics.
But a limiting factor has been that Clear (an expedited security program that helps you breeze through airport and stadium security with biometrics) isn’t at all airport terminals — it’s not even at all major U.S. airports.
At United’s media event in Chicago on Friday, Luc Bondar, head of United MileagePlus, announced that Clear would finally be opening on Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. in United terminals at Houston (IAH).
Here, Terminal A has had Clear for some time, but the United terminals — Terminals B, C and E — haven’t yet offered Clear services to travelers.
When United announced over the summer it was partnering (and investing) with Clear, the airline also confirmed that the program would be coming to all its hub airports in the U.S.
Clear is already available to passengers traveling through United’s hubs in Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD), but now we have an opening date for Clear in the United terminals in Houston (IAH).
Clear’s website now has Terminal B listed with operating hours of 5:00 a.m. to 9:05 p.m., while Clear at Terminal E will be available from 4:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
TPG has reached out to Clear about whether Terminal C, a workhorse for United mainline flights, would also get Clear in the near future.
Bondar didn’t have a specific opening date for Clear at the United hubs of Newark (EWR) and Chicago (ORD), other than to say they are coming “very soon” — and neither of those airports are listed on the Clear website at this time.
If you’re tempted by the prospect of even faster airport security, check out our full guide to Clear. Know that United and Delta frequent flyer program members get access to discounted Clear memberships (from $119 per year), while elites enjoy even deeper discounts (from $109 per year). Free memberships may be available to top tier members.
Get a 2-month free trial of Clear using code TPG2M
Families should also know that children under 18 can use Clear for free with an approved adult. Additional adults can also be added to the primary Clear plan for just $50 per year.
And now, for the first time, travelers with the American Express® Green Card can enjoy an up to $100 statement credit when they use the recently-refreshed card to purchase a Clear membership.
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.