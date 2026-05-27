Citi is celebrating the third anniversary of Citi Travel with a limited-time hotel promotion.

From May 27 through May 29 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, eligible cardmembers can receive $50 off hotel bookings of $300 or more through Citi Travel (terms apply).

While the discount isn't huge, the offer could still help offset the cost of an upcoming summer stay — especially for travelers who already use Citi Travel to redeem ThankYou Rewards points.

How to get the Citi Travel discount

To qualify for the offer, eligible cardmembers must book a prepaid hotel stay of at least $300 through Citi Travel during the three-day promotional window. Additional terms and eligibility restrictions apply; cardmembers can log in to Citi Travel for full details.

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Depending on your Citi card, you may also be able to combine the promotion with ThankYou Rewards redemptions or bonus travel earnings.

Things to know before booking through Citi Travel

As with any credit card travel portal booking, it's worth comparing Citi Travel prices against booking directly with the hotel before checking out.

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In some cases, booking through a third-party platform may mean missing out on hotel elite status benefits, points earning or added flexibility if your plans change. However, portal promotions like this one can still provide solid value, especially for travelers who prioritize upfront savings or plan to redeem ThankYou Rewards points.

If you were already planning to book a hotel stay through Citi Travel, this limited-time offer could make the deal a bit sweeter.

"Travel continues to play an increasingly important role in Citi's broader loyalty ecosystem," Chris Besendorfer, head of ThankYou Rewards and Citi Travel at Citi said. "Over the past three years, we've seen cardmembers engage with rewards in more dynamic and frequent ways, using points not just for aspirational trips, but as part of how they travel throughout the year. Citi Travel helps power that loyalty flywheel by connecting everyday spend, flexible redemption opportunities, and meaningful travel experiences in one platform."

Bottom line

Eligible Citi cardmembers can save $50 on hotel bookings of $300 or more through Citi Travel from May 27 through May 29.

While travelers should compare prices with booking directly, the limited-time offer could be an easy way to trim costs for an upcoming summer stay.

Related: Should you book hotels through Citi Travel?