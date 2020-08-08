You can now use ThankYou points to meet your minimum payment requirement
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While we all love the feeling of redeeming points for a premium cabin flight or luxury hotel stay, travel (especially international) will likely continue to be limited for the foreseeable future. Flexibility in redemption options is more important now than ever. Thankfully, multiple credit card issuers have taken steps in recent months to help cardholders get more value out of their points — from Capital One’s added redemption categories to Chase’s Pay Yourself Back feature.
For more credit card news and advice, sign up for the TPG newsletter.
Citi has now joined the fray with a way to help cardholders utilize points while staying on top of their credit card bills. Your points can now be redeemed as a statement credit that goes toward your minimum payment.
Typically, Pay With Points redemptions wouldn’t negate your requirement to pay your minimum payment. But this new option allows cardholders that might be experiencing financial difficulties the ability to meet their minimum payment requirements when they otherwise might have needed to
Citi lists this redemption option as part of its COVID-19 relief program for cardholders, which means it’s likely a temporary addition. We’ve reached out to Citi, but no confirmation yet on how long the benefit will be available.
Related reading: Guide to card benefits during the pandemic
Are you getting good value from your points?
From the looks of it, points are worth just under 1 cent each. For example, one TPG reader has the option of redeeming 2,625 for a $21.00 minimum payment.
TPG values Citi ThankYou points at 1.7 cents each because of the flexibility to transfer to partners, so you won’t get as much value as you would from redeeming your points for travel. But if you don’t think you’ll make your minimum payment otherwise, this is certainly a worthwhile redemption option.
Related reading: Are non-travel statement credit redemptions worthwhile?
Bottom line
While I wish it was a better redemption value, it’s nice to see Citi taking steps to help consumers by enabling them to utilize points in a way that could help cardholders avoid late payment fees and penalty APRs. To redeem your points toward your minimum payment, log into your account on the Citi app or website and navigate to the redemption portal. From there, you should have the option to redeem your points toward statement credits.
Featured image by Eric Helgas for The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.