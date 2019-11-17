Amid travel benefit cuts, select Citi cards offering new perks
Citi has been going through a major overhaul of its much beloved Citi Prestige® Card, recently eliminating many of the card’s benefits despite its high annual fee. While it may not bring many back to the card, the Citi Prestige is now offering a few new perks, courtesy of its World Elite Mastercard status. These same perks will be extended to any World Elite Mastercard, such as the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®, in addition to the Citi Prestige.
- Get a $10 Lyft credit whenever you take five eligible rides in a calendar month. Valid once per month.
- Get $5 off every $25+ purchase at Postmates (excluding tips, taxes and delivery fees)
- Enroll in Fandango VIP and earn VIP+ points. Earn 500 VIP+ points and redeem for a $5.00 reward toward future movie tickets.
- Free 2-day shipping plus free return shipping on eligible items at over one hundred online retailers with Shoprunner.
Earn 5% Boxed Cash Rewards for future orders on wholesale pantry items, snacks and more.
While it’s nice that the Prestige is gaining some additional features, it would be even nicer if Citi were pushing these out rather than Mastercard. Given the backlash the company has faced since its decision to limit the 4th night free perk and the elimination of its travel protections, any positive moves forward by Citi are highly welcome.
This post has been updated to reflect additional World Elite Mastercards that are offering these perks.
Feature photo by The Points Guy.
