How to earn $25 back with your Citi card this holiday season
For years now, online shopping has been a popular option during the holiday season, and the pandemic will continue that trend towards digital purchases in 2020.
In fact, it’s expected that online sales this November and December are forecast to surge 33% year over year to a record $189 billion, according to an Adobe Analytics study.
If you have a Citi credit card — and are one of the millions shopping online during the busy Thanksgiving, Black Friday or Cyber Monday holidays — you can secure an easy $25 back. Here’s how.
How to earn up to $25 back
U.S. branded and small business Citi cardmembers (with an account in good standing) can earn a bonus offer to receive 5% back on up to $500 of their online spending from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, 2020.
That means you can earn up to $25 back as a statement credit if you max out the full $500 in online shopping during the promotional period. You must enroll your card at citi.com/giving before receiving any credits.
This is a straightforward way to get $25 back on purchases that you would likely have been making anyway. Don’t forget to take advantage of other Citi credit card spend offers and online shopping portals before checking out to double or even triple dip.
There may be other cards that you should consider using as well, including many Chase cards that are offering a 5x bonus on Amazon purchases during the holiday season.
Restrictions
While most Citi cardholders are eligible, there are several restrictions that you should be aware of:
You must have an eligible Citi credit card with an open account as of Oct. 23, 2020 to qualify for this offer. Citi-branded consumer and small business credit cards are eligible for this offer except for Corporate, Professional, Debit, Retail cards (including, but not limited to, Best Buy, Macy’s, Home Depot, L.L. Bean, Shell, Sears) as well as authorized users of the Costco Anywhere Visa® consumer and small business cards and CitiBusiness®/ AAdvantage® Platinum Select card.
Bottom line
With spending habits and behavior changing for many cardholders this year, card issuers have launched a number of new ways for customers to earn rewards in order to encourage spending on cards. Fewer people will be shopping in-store this year. Citi’s own research shows that 40% of Americans — and 49% of consumers aged 18-24 — plan to shop only online this holiday season.
If you have a Citi card, you might as well earn some cash back while you’re at it. That even includes popular travel and cash-back cards such as the Citi® Double Cash Card, Citi Premier® Card and Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®.
