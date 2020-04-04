Citi offering 10x bonus American AAdvantage miles for online purchases
While we all may be grounded now, it’s still a great time to earn miles toward future travels.
Credit card issuers are aware that consumer spending habits have changed over the past month and thus have been offering more applicable spending incentives. For instance, TPG Executive Editorial Director Scott Mayerowitz received the following email from Citi for his Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card:
The offer states that cardholders can earn 10x AAdvantage miles per $1 spent, up to 2,500 miles on a variety of online purchases including:
- Eligible purchases made at your favorite retailer’s website
- Online grocery orders
- Restaurant delivery orders
- Online drugstore orders (Including prescription orders made online)
With everyone at home and relying on deliveries more-so than ever, this is a great offer to take advantage of.
You could maximize these earnings even further when you go through the AA shopping portal for online purchases. If you don’t have the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card, here are our top picks for the best credit cards for online shopping:
Have you received a similar offer on one of your cards? Let us know in the comments.
Featured photo by filadendron/Getty Images.
