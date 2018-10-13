Last Chance: Earn 50k Miles With the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Card
For a few months, the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard has been offering an elevated sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles, but that’s about to end. The last day for this increased offer will be Tuesday, Oct. 16, so you only have a few days left to apply and snag the 50,000 miles.
To earn the 50,000 AAdvantage miles, you need to make $2,500 in purchases in the first three months. There’s a $99 annual fee for this card that’s waived for the first 12 months, and the card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.
Based on our valuations, 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles are worth $700. That stash of miles could get you a round-trip premium-cabin flight in the US, two round-trip economy flights to Mexico or a round-trip economy flight to Europe, among many other redemption possibilities.
The Citi AAdvantage Platinum card comes with some elite-like perks that can come in handy when you’re traveling on American Airlines. You’ll get a first checked bag for free on domestic AA itineraries (for you and up to four companions on the same reservation), preferred boarding and 25% off in-flight food and beverage purchases.
Additionally, the card was recently updated to include some solid new bonus categories beyond American Airlines purchases. You’ll earn 2x miles (equal to a 2.8% return based on our valuations) on AA purchases and at restaurants and gas stations. The card also offers a $100 American Airlines discount after you spend $20,000 or more in purchases in an account year and renew your card. Finally, the card gets you access to American Airlines’ reduced mileage awards, which allow you to save up to 7,500 miles per round-trip flight and include a list of airports that changes several times a year.
We don’t know which offer will replace the 50,000-mile bonus when it ends on Oct. 16, but it will likely be a lower one, so if you need some extra AA miles and you don’t have this card yet, it could definitely be worth applying now.
