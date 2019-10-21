Citi says $175 authorized user fee has not been added to American Airlines Executive card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the best ways to get into the Admirals Club lounge for no charge has not died after all, despite fears that it had. On Sunday night, cardholders noticed language on Citi’s site saying that a $175 annual fee would be charged when attempting to add an authorized user to the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ MasterCard®.
If true, this would have been a major blow for the premium travel card. But Citi has denied that this was the case.
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ MasterCard®, with a $450 annual fee, offers an Admirals Club membership and has traditionally allowed cardholders to add authorized users (AUs) for no additional fee, thus granting AUs club lounge access even when traveling without the primary cardholder.
An $175 fee for adding users would have largely negated this benefit.
Though the terms and conditions for the credit card never mentioned the fee, users noticed that when attempting to add an authorized user online, they were taken to a page showing this:
However, a Citi representative has told TPG that the authorized-user fee remains $0.
Three different phone calls to Citi reps resulted in agents denying the change, with one suggesting that a weekend software update may have caused a glitch, resulting in the fee appearing online as shown above.
Feature photo by Katie Genter /The Points Guy.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.