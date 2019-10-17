Here’s what Cincinnati airport’s new Escape lounge looks like
There’s a new lounge at an airport where lounges were lacking. The Escape Lounge CVG just opened in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, airside in Concourse B, next to Gate B21.
The lounge was originally going to be opened on October 1, but began operating on Thursday. Cincinnati (CVG) also has a Delta SkyClub and a smaller lounge, The Club at CVG; two lounges were clearly not enough for an airport with almost 9 million passengers a year.
Escape Lounges are part of the Global Lounge Collection℠ from American Express, which are open to all travelers. The standard entry fee is $45 plus tax per traveler, while American Express® Platinum Card® members receive complimentary access for themselves and up to two additional guests at all US locations.
As with all Escape Lounges, guests entering the new CVG location will have access to unlimited quantities of hot and cold foods; premium beverages; plush seating with plenty of power outlets; complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi; up-to-the-second flight information and print media.
Each Escape Lounge features food hand-selected by a local chef. CVG’s culinary curator is Alfio Gulisano, owner and chef of locally celebrated restaurants such as Butcher & Barrel, Ché and Alfio’s Buon Cibo. Unfortunately, this lounge doesn’t offer bathrooms, so patrons will have to step back into the airport to access a restroom.
The Cincinnati Escape Lounge is the brand’s 11th major location. The Escape Lounges are located in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP); Oakland International Airport (OAK); Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO); Bradley International Airport (BDL); Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP); Ontario International Airport (ONT) Terminals 2 and 4; T.F. Green Airport (PVD); and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) Terminals A and B. A twelfth location in Phoenix-Sky Harbor (PHX) opening in Fall 2019.
Lounge reservations can be made online at EscapeLounges.com prior to arrival, and will receive a $5 discount.
All images courtesy of Escape Lounges.
