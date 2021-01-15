You can now earn and redeem Choice points at dozens of casino resorts
Earlier this week, Choice Hotels announced it was entering an alliance with Penn National Gambling, which operates casino resorts across 19 states.
Members of both Choice Privileges and Penn’s mychoice loyalty program will have access to new and expanded benefits.
“Teaming up with Penn positions our [Choice Privileges members] to easily book a casino resort directly with Choice while continuing to earn points,” said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer of Choice Hotels, in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Plus, there are more than 1,500 Choice-branded hotels within an hour’s drive of one of Penn’s casinos, racetracks or sports betting locations.”
When the partnership comes online (it’s expected to be implemented in phases), you’ll be able to earn and redeem Choice Privileges points at 22 participating Penn locations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico and West Virginia.
The Penn properties will become part of Choice’s Ascend Hotel Collection, which the brand considers its upscale portfolio.
You could even use your elite night credits for a free stay (think: a free night at Boomtown New Orleans, River City Casino in St. Louis or L’Auberge Baton Rouge).
You’ll also earn mychoice tier points when you book a stay at a Choice property, and mycash (Penn’s currency) can be redeemed for Choice hotel stays.
Choice Privileges members and mychoice members will also enjoy reciprocal status in both programs. Choice has four tiers of status, while mychoice has five, and it’s not clear at this time how the brands will handle that discrepancy.
And travelers who match their Choice status might discover some unexpected perks of leveling up in the mychoice program, even if you’ve never gambled in your life.
Mid-level Preferred members in the mychoice program and up can enjoy discounts on Norwegian Cruise Line bookings (and even an annual sailing as you achieve higher status), a stay at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino and offers for stays at Tropicana and the M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas.
Matching your way to top-tier casino status is a popular way to enjoy elite perks even if you only roll the dice once a year. For example, you can match your Hyatt Explorist or Globalist status to MGM M Life Gold — and from there, match to Caesars Diamond.
