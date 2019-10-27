This Chicago hotel offers world’s only Shake Shack in-room dining service
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re jonesing for a (really good) burger but don’t want to leave your room, there’s one hotel in the world offering you fresh Shake Shack for room service.
As reported by Points, Miles and Martinis, the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel across from Millennium Park boasts the world’s only Shake Shack in-room dining service, according to the hotel’s website.
The unique Shake Shack stall is located on the ground floor of the hotel. The décor features a palette of cream walls and rich wood accents far more in keeping with the hotel’s vintage stained glass, soaring ceilings and marble staircases than with the brand’s usual sleek décor.
You don’t have to be staying in the hotel to eat at this Shake Shack, but guests can dial room service between 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to have juicy burgers and crinkle-cut fries delivered to any of the hotel’s 241 rooms. The only thing better than a Shack-ago Dog with frozen custard is a Shack-ago Dog with frozen custard in bed.
The Chicago Athletic Association recently joined the Unbound Collection by Hyatt family and comes with many touches of its own flair. The 1893 Venetian Gothic-style hotel is bookable on Hyatt.com right now, either in cash with rates beginning at $382/night, or 15,000 Hyatt points per night. A points + cash option is also available, with a base rate of 7,500 points.
Unfortunately, this hotel does charge a $25/day resort fee, euphemistically called a “Founder’s fee” or destination fee, which comes with a few nice perks including free Champagne, water and daily caffeine:
- Welcome toast of Henriot Champagne in Cherry Circle Room
- Skip the line to Cindy’s Rooftop
- Preferred reservations in our Rare Spirit Bar, Milk Room (subject to availability)
- Open gym access to shoot hoops in our historic b-ball court, Stagg Court
- 10% discount to take home a piece of Chicago Athletic Association in our e-store (excludes gift cards)
- 10% off your order in Fairgrounds, our coffee shop
- First dibs on hotel events during (and after) your stay
- Athletic amenities including seasonal bike rentals and guided lakefront runs (subject to availability)
- The best shoeshine in town
- Turndown service (on request)
- Strategic Partner Discounts
- Premium Wi-Fi
- Triple distilled water in room
- Daily coffee (or tea) from Cherry Circle Room
- 24/7 gym with access to discount personal training session from On Your Mark Coaching and Training
- Full Service Concierge team
Featured photo by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
