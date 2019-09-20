This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For film fanatics, one of the most exciting events in the industry is just around the corner — the Sundance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in the U.S.
Passes to the star-studded film fest can run you up to $4,000, but thankfully there’s a points alternative to that. Starting at just 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points, you can get two tickets to the closing night screening, the reception, the award ceremony event, round-trip transportation between the Silver Baron Lodge and the screening venue and two official credentials that gives you access to official venues.
You can rack up 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card sign-up bonus, after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
But that’s not all. Chase currently has seven Sundance events posted on their Ultimate Rewards portal. Three are already sold out, but have a waitlist available and the ultimate Sundance points redemption still has yet to come — the Sundance Film Festival Entire Festival package. This package includes:
- 10 tickets
- Two official festival credentials
- Two awards night party tickets
- One festival catalog
Chase Sapphire cardholders will also get access to exclusive parties, priority box office lines, a dining concierge and cardmember-only lounges — all of which are guaranteed to make you feel like a high roller.
If you’re looking for a place to stay on points, check out the St. Regis Deer Valley. This ski-in resort tends to be on the pricier side given it’s amazing location, but you can score an awesome points deal. Last year, TPG’s Summer Hull was able to book a stay for 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points a night during Sundance.
Stay tuned for more Sundance points opportunities!
