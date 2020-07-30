News

Chase introduces more limited-time bonuses on select travel cards

 Chris Dong
51m ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Since May, we’ve seen dozens of limited-time credit card perks and benefits come (and go). Coronavirus has upended our typical spending habits, and card issuers have taken note.

This latest round of category bonuses is aimed squarely at select Chase cardholders — specifically those with a Southwest, United, IHG, British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus card. This time, select cobranded cardholders will receive up to 7x on groceries, gas and (in some cases) dining purchases.

A number of Chase cobranded travel cards have been targeted for a new limited-time offer. Many cards are receiving up to 7x (with some receiving 5x) on groceries and gas, up to $1,500 in combined purchases per month. Select cards also include dining as a temporary elevated bonus category.

For the latest card benefit changes and travel advice during COVID-19, sign up for our daily newsletter

Of course, this is far from Chase’s first foray into pandemic-related perks.

In the last several weeks alone, the issuer has made two other announcements to entice cardholders to keep spending — even while staying closer to home. Chase added new perks and bonuses on gas, streaming and Instacart for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card and Chase Sapphire Reserve. Additionally, select Chase Marriott cardholders can earn 10x points on dining and gas for a limited time.

Related reading: Complete guide to coronavirus card benefit changes 

The latest Chase promotion

Some Chase cobranded travel cards have been targeted for this latest limited-time offer. Many cards are receiving up to 7x (with some receiving 5x) on groceries and gas, up to $1,500 in combined purchases per month. Select cards also include dining as a temporary elevated bonus category.

The promotion runs from Aug. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020, and requires activation. If you have any of these cards below, check to see if you have been targeted (other cards besides the ones below may qualify):

*Note that these airline cards may also include a bonus on dining in addition to gas and groceries. Check the status of your offer here.

TPG’s Summer Hull received this offer for 7x United miles on her United Club Infinite card. According to TPG valuations, that’s worth 9.1 cents per dollar spent — and easily rockets that card to be one of the best cards for groceries and gas.

Screen shot courtesy of Chase
Screen shot courtesy of Chase

Bottom line

Another round of limited-time bonuses have arrived for select Chase cardholders — it is certainly worth a few seconds of your time to check if you’ve been targeted.

If your travel card isn’t being used to travel right now, that doesn’t mean it’s completely useless. By earning extra bonus points on these cards now, you’ll be well equipped for travel when the time comes.

Related: Which card should I use? A guide to navigating COVID card bonuses and benefits

Featured photo by Maria Savenko/Shutterstock

Chris Dong is a full-time writer at The Points Guy focusing on credit card benefits and points & miles. He loves all things travel—and making it as accessible as possible. Have a question, comment or tip? Reach out: chris.dong@thepointsguy.com
You might like
Delta becomes the latest airline to tighten its refund policy
News
21m ago
Chase introduces more limited-time bonuses on select travel cards
News
51m ago
LaGuardia’s transformation continues with the opening of a new concourse next week
News
4h ago
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Earn 2 points per $1 on Southwest and Rapid Rewards car and hotel purchases and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases. This card also comes with an annual $75 travel credit.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.
  • 7,500 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary.
  • $75 Southwest® travel credit each year.
  • 4 Upgraded Boardings per year when available.
  • 20% back on in-flight drinks and WiFi.
  • 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases and Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partner purchases.
  • 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees.
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
15.99% - 22.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$149
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.