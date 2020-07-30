Chase introduces more limited-time bonuses on select travel cards
Since May, we’ve seen dozens of limited-time credit card perks and benefits come (and go). Coronavirus has upended our typical spending habits, and card issuers have taken note.
This latest round of category bonuses is aimed squarely at select Chase cardholders — specifically those with a Southwest, United, IHG, British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus card. This time, select cobranded cardholders will receive up to 7x on groceries, gas and (in some cases) dining purchases.
A number of Chase cobranded travel cards have been targeted for a new limited-time offer. Many cards are receiving up to 7x (with some receiving 5x) on groceries and gas, up to $1,500 in combined purchases per month. Select cards also include dining as a temporary elevated bonus category.
Of course, this is far from Chase’s first foray into pandemic-related perks.
In the last several weeks alone, the issuer has made two other announcements to entice cardholders to keep spending — even while staying closer to home. Chase added new perks and bonuses on gas, streaming and Instacart for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card and Chase Sapphire Reserve. Additionally, select Chase Marriott cardholders can earn 10x points on dining and gas for a limited time.
The latest Chase promotion
The promotion runs from Aug. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020, and requires activation. If you have any of these cards below, check to see if you have been targeted (other cards besides the ones below may qualify):
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
- IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card
- United℠ Explorer Card
- United Club℠ Infinite Card
- British Airways Visa Signature® Card*
- Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card*
- Iberia Visa Signature® Card*
*Note that these airline cards may also include a bonus on dining in addition to gas and groceries. Check the status of your offer here.
TPG’s Summer Hull received this offer for 7x United miles on her United Club Infinite card. According to TPG valuations, that’s worth 9.1 cents per dollar spent — and easily rockets that card to be one of the best cards for groceries and gas.
Bottom line
Another round of limited-time bonuses have arrived for select Chase cardholders — it is certainly worth a few seconds of your time to check if you’ve been targeted.
If your travel card isn’t being used to travel right now, that doesn’t mean it’s completely useless. By earning extra bonus points on these cards now, you’ll be well equipped for travel when the time comes.
