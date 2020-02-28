Your credit card could score you free 2-day shipping, plus discounts on Spotify and Groupon
Editor’s note: Select Chase customers who don’t yet have Spotify Premium may qualify for a free six-month trial. Thanks, TPG reader Chris, for the tip.
If you’re passionate about good deals, you’re going to love Chase’s latest gift to cardholders: discounts on Spotify, Groupon and ShopRunner, the membership service that offers free two-day shipping from more than 100 retailers. Chase is jumping on the bandwagon, as American Express and Mastercard already offer complimentary ShopRunner for cardholders.
We first heard about this promotion through Doctor of Credit, which also brought to our attention that cardholders can see if they’re eligible through this direct link.
Spotify
5% monthly statement credit
This promotion offers targeted Chase customers a 5% statement credit for six months on a Spotify Premium membership when they enroll by May 31, 2020.
I personally wasn’t eligible for the Spotify 5% statement credit, worth $4.50 over six months on my $15 per month family plan which I pay with my Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Here’s the fine print on the Spotify deal:
- Opt in using the link on the webpage by May 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
- Earn a 5% statement credit each month for a total of six consecutive months during the promotional period of March 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2020 (Spotify charges must post to your credit card by Nov. 30, 2020)
- Allow up to eight weeks for the statement credit to appear on your account after the monthly charge has posted
- Offer is nontransferable, and applies only to the account ending in the last four digits referenced in the offer
TPG reader Chris McCaffery let us know that first-time Spotify Premium users may be eligible for a free six-month trial, followed by the 5% statement credit for the following six months. Eligible customers must enroll for the promotion by May 31, 2020.
Groupon
10% back every month for 12 months
Targeted Chase customers can get 10% back in Groupon Bucks on travel, local deals, events and more — up to $50 back per month for 12 months when they enroll by Feb. 28, 2021.
Fortunately, I qualified for the 10% discount on Groupon purchases: Up to $50 per month for 12 months in the form of Groupon Bucks for a total of $600. As the name suggests, I can only use these Groupon Bucks on Groupon purchases, but that’s still pretty solid for a free massage here or there (before tip, of course).
The fine print on the Groupon offer:
- Enroll by Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
- Earn 10% back, rewarded as Groupon Bucks, up to $50 each month for a year
- Groupon will deposit Groupon Bucks into your Groupon account within 15 days of each calendar month end on purchases made with your Chase credit card
- Groupon Bucks expire 30 days after awarded if unused
- No Groupon Bucks will be awarded in connection with this offer after Feb. 28, 2022
- You may only enroll in this offer one time before Feb. 28, 2021
- Offer is nontransferable, and applies only to the account ending in the last four digits referenced in the offer
- See gr.pn/bucks for full terms and conditions
ShopRunner
Free two-day shipping with a one-year membership
Chase customers can enroll in a complimentary 12-month ShopRunner membership, and get free two-day shipping and free returns at 100+ retailers when they enroll by Feb. 28, 2021.
When I tried signing up for this benefit, the system quickly recognized my email address as belonging to a lifetime member — yours truly — who already takes advantage of this great Shoprunner membership via my Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.
Here’s the fine print for the ShopRunner deal. Note that you don’t have to pay for your purchases using a Chase credit card; you just need to have one to qualify for the free membership:
- Enroll at ShopRunner.com/Chase by Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
- Offer includes a one-year ShopRunner membership from the date of enrollment, for free two-day shipping and free returns at more than 100+ online stores
- You can’t combine the offer with other ShopRunner enrollement offers
- See ShopRunner.com/Chase for full terms and conditions
