Chase adds new Sapphire perks and benefits with up to 10x on limited-time categories
As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue, U.S. spending habits have shifted dramatically from even earlier this year. While road trips are sputtering back to life, travel overall is still dramatically down.
Since April, credit card issuers have been quick to catch on, adding in new limited-time bonus categories, annual-fee reductions, and other credits that could be used from home. These changes were intended to keep certain cards — especially travel rewards cards — to be top of mind for those that hold them.
Just last month, Chase announced a slew of benefit updates for two of its most popular cards — the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve. Those perks included the new Pay Yourself Back program and flexible use of the Sapphire Reserve’s $300 travel credit.
Now, Chase is back with yet another round of extras specifically for its Sapphire lineup — and it all starts on July 1.
In This Post
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Limited-time perks on Instacart through Sept. 30:
- 5x points on Instacart delivery and pickup orders — on up to $3,000 across the three-month promotional period
- Up to $50 in statement credits towards an Instacart Express membership (annual or monthly)
New bonuses categories through Sept 30:
- 5x points at gas stations — on up to $1,500 across the three-month promotional period
- 10x points on select streaming services (such as Spotify or Netflix) — on up to $1,500 across the three-month promotional period
Chase Sapphire Preferred
Limited-time perks on Instacart through Sept. 30:
- 3x points on Instacart delivery and pickup orders — on up to $3,000 across the three-month promotional period
- Up to $50 in statement credits towards an Instacart Express membership (annual or monthly)
New bonuses categories through Sept 30:
- 3x points at gas stations — on up to $1,500 across the 3-month promotional period
- 5x points on select streaming services (like Spotify or Netflix) — on up to $1,500 across the three-month promotional period
Details of the limited-time perks
Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will earn 5x total points and Chase Sapphire Preferred will earn 3x total points on all Instacart delivery and pickup orders – up to $3,000 in spend across the three months. In addition, cardmembers will also receive up to $50 in statement credits towards an Instacart Express membership (annual or monthly) — including $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders of $35 or more.
With a new, limited-time bonus on gas, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will earn 5x total points and Sapphire Preferred cardmembers will earn 3x total points – on up to $1,500 in spend across the three months.
Finally, Chase is also announcing a new bonus on select streaming services including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix, Sling, Vudu, Fubo TV, Apple Music, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube TV. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers earn 10x total points and Sapphire Preferred cardmembers earn 5x total points. This also can be used on up to $1,500 in spending across the three-month promotional period.
For all of these offers, no activation is required and they will automatically begin on July 1 and end on Sept. 30, 2020.
Are the limited-time perks worth it?
|Instacart bonus
|Gas bonus
|Streaming services bonus
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|5x points / worth 10 cents*
|5x points / worth 10 cents*
|10x points / worth 20 cents*
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|3x points / worth 6 cents*
|3x points / worth 6 cents*
|5x points / worth 10 cents*
*Bonus valuation based on TPG valuation and not provided by issuers.
Delivery and pickup through Instacart open the door to a hefty bonus at a number of retailers, including groceries and other household items. From Costco to Petco to Target and more, it will be easy for many cardholders to maximize this bonus during the three-month span.
Like the previously offered grocery bonus. the increased earnings on gas and streaming are new categories entirely — complementing the existing travel and dining bonuses on the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Finally, with a $50 credit to Instacart Express, you would be able to receive half off of an annual subscription or three months free on a monthly plan.
With an Instacart Express membership, you’ll get the following perks:
- $0 delivery fees on orders of $35 or more (typically $3.99-$7.99 for non-Express)
- Reduced service fees (typically 5% for non-Express)
- No busy pricing fees during peak delivery hours
Bottom line
With the limited-time grocery bonus ending on most Chase cards, this is a stellar replacement — as long as you are a Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder. Chase appears to be doubling down on benefits for its most popular cards, which ultimately leaves some Chase cardholders in the dark.
If you’re currently a Sapphire cardholder — or interested in applying — these offerings through Sept. 30 can be a lucrative addition to your summer spending. Even if you aren’t yet comfortable traveling far from home, you’ll be able to maximize these bonuses with delivery and pickup, driving around town, or streaming yet another movie from the couch.
