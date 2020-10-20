Chase adds groceries bonus category through April 2021
Throughout 2020, Chase has added a number of temporary and long-term benefits to help cardholders continue to maximize purchases and card benefits through shifting spending habits and priorities. Today, Chase is announcing new grocery benefits for Sapphire cardholders that will last well into 2021.
Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders will earn 3x on up to $1,000 in monthly grocery store purchases, while Chase Sapphire Preferred Card members will earn 2x on up to $1,000 in monthly grocery store purchases. This new bonus category starts Nov. 1, 2020, and goes through April 30, 2021.
The new grocery bonus category is a solid addition to both cards’ lineups. You’ll now earn a 6% return on groceries with the Reserve and a 4% return with the Preferred, according to TPG valuations.
This isn’t the first time Chase has added a temporary bonus around grocery spending, but I am excited that this particular benefit will be lasting well into 2021. I know I’ve certainly been spending more on groceries this year, and I imagine that trend will continue as we head into the holiday season and beyond.
Chase is also extending the expanded categories that trigger the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s $300 credit. Previously, the issuer had announced CSR cardholders could use their annual credit on travel, gas and groceries through the end of 2020 — now, cardholders will be able to use their annual statement on those purchases through June 30, 2021.
Should you use your Chase Sapphire cards for grocery store purchases?
If you don’t have another card that earns on groceries, the new category on the Chase Sapphire cards should definitely be utilized to its full capacity.
But the American Express® Gold Card still reigns as the best card for groceries since it earns an impressive 4x points on the first $25,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets per calendar year (an 8% return based on TPG valuations). The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is also a worthy contender for your grocery spending, as it earns 6% on the first $6,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets per calendar year; then 1% (which is on-par with the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s return and more valuable than the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s).
However, those who have the Chase Sapphire Reserve should seriously consider using the card on groceries to earn the $300 credit while it’s available with the expanded benefit through June 30, 2021. And those who have neither the Amex Gold nor Blue Cash Preferred will certainly be able to use this benefit to get a great value on grocery shopping.
Bottom line
While this new bonus won’t beat out a few of the best cards for grocery purchases, it’s exciting to see Chase continue to evolve its Sapphire products with new benefits such as a grocery bonus category — especially one that lasts more long-term than its other COVID-19 benefits have in 2020.
If you don’t already have a Chase Sapphire card, remember that the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering a stellar 80,000-point bonus after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months.
