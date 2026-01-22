The 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the world's most anticipated sporting events, and tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Luckily for Chase Sapphire cardholders, they have exclusive early access to an upcoming ticket sale that could give them a head start on securing seats for matches in all U.S. host cities.

If you've ever dreamed of watching the World Cup in person, here's what you need to know.

Access FIFA World Cup tickets with one of these Chase Sapphire cards

Access to the Chase Sapphire cardholder-exclusive World Cup ticket sale will be limited to the following cards:

*Note: the JP Morgan Reserve Card is not currently accepting new applicants.

The information for the JP Morgan Reserve has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Chase Sapphire World Cup ticket sale details

The Chase Sapphire World Cup ticket sale will start on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time and run through Feb. 24, or while supplies last. Tickets for matches in all U.S. host cities will be available, and all tickets will be released at once.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and availability is expected to be extremely limited.

A FIFA account is required to complete a ticket purchase, so cardmembers are strongly encouraged to create or verify their FIFA account in advance to avoid delays once the sale opens.

How to buy tickets

To purchase tickets, eligible Chase Sapphire cardmembers must visit the Chase Sapphire landing page during the sale window. From there, cardmembers will see a dedicated FIFA section labeled "Access tickets." After clicking the link, cardmembers will be prompted to verify their eligibility by entering their Chase Sapphire card number.

Once eligibility is confirmed, cardmembers will receive a unique purchase link that redirects them to FIFA's official ticketing website. Cardmembers must log in to an existing FIFA account (or create one) to view available tickets and complete their purchase through FIFA's official ticketing system. Chase recommends saving or copying the unique link, as each eligible cardmember can receive up to two links total.

Important notes:

Tickets are sold directly through FIFA (not resale platforms).

Each cardholder can purchase up to four tickets per match and 40 tickets total for the tournament.

Tickets are not available for point redemption, and purchases must be made with an eligible Visa product.

There is a limit of two purchase-link redemptions per eligible cardmember, with one purchase allowed per link.

Interested cardmembers should plan to be logged in and ready the moment ticket access opens.

Which Chase Sapphire Card is right for you?

Again, access to this cardholder-exclusive sale is limited to those holding the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business or the J.P. Morgan Reserve Credit Card (not currently accepting new applicants).

If you don't yet have one of the Sapphire cards, there's still time to apply before the sale opens, but you'll want to act soon. Each card offers a well-balanced mix of benefits with generous rewards and travel perks, designed to suit different spending habits, travel goals and budgets.

How the cards compare

Sapphire Preferred : A strong value option with a $95 annual fee, ideal for travelers who want flexible rewards and solid travel perks without paying a premium.

: A strong value option with a $95 annual fee, ideal for travelers who want flexible rewards and solid travel perks without paying a premium. Sapphire Reserve : A premium travel card with a $795 annual fee, offering elevated earning rates and luxury benefits geared toward frequent travelers.

: A premium travel card with a $795 annual fee, offering elevated earning rates and luxury benefits geared toward frequent travelers. Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business : Built for business owners, this card pairs high earning potential with premium travel perks similar to the personal Sapphire Reserve.

New cards typically arrive within 7-10 business days. If your application is denied, a quick call to Chase's reconsideration line can sometimes help resolve minor issues — potentially getting you approved in time for the sale.

Bottom Line

Tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are expected to sell out quickly, making this Chase Sapphire cardholder-exclusive sale an unmissable opportunity.

Cardholders should be ready at 12 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 10, verify their eligibility ahead of time and act fast to secure tickets across all U.S. host cities. Good luck!

