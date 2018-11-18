Chase Offers: 10% Cashback at Starbucks and Participating Restaurants
Just this week, Chase rolled out a new program called Chase Offers, giving Chase cardholders the ability to earn statement credits for spending with certain merchants. While many of the initial offers were rather mediocre, a new round of offers were loaded into many user accounts on Sunday morning.
And those of us who need our caffeine fix will be happy to know that Starbucks is included. Targeted Chase cardholders can register to score an automatic 5-10% cashback on Starbucks purchases during the next month.
Here are the offers that I’m seeing on my Chase cards:
- Chase Freedom: 10% cashback up to $3 maximum ($30 of purchases)
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: 10% cashback up to $3 maximum ($30 of purchases)
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: 5% cashback up to $1.50 maximum ($30 of purchases)
Unlike Amex Offers — which are now generally limited to one offer per cardholder — I was able to add all three of these offers to my Chase Offers account. And there’s nothing in the terms and conditions saying that there’s a limit of one per cardholder.
Here’s the full terms and conditions for the 10% cashback offers:
Earn 10% back on all of your Starbucks purchases, until a $3.00 back maximum is reached. Offer not valid at locations inside grocers, retailers, airports or hotels. Offer not valid on third-party purchases. Offer expires 12/17/2018. Payment must be made on or before offer expiration date.
Eagle-eye readers may note that the T&C doesn’t explicitly exclude gift card reloads. So, frequent Starbucks customers may be able to max out these offers by simply loading $30 per targeted credit card onto a Starbucks gift card. However, make sure that you’re making these reloads — or any other purchases for this offer — at a standalone Starbucks location.
Restaurant Offers: In addition to the Chase Offers at Starbucks, there’s also a bunch of 10% cashback offers at participating restaurants. Here are the offers I’m seeing on my Chase cards:
- Maggiano’s (through Dec. 13)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Iberia Visa Signature
- Zoes Kitchen (through Nov. 26)
- found on my Chase Freedom Unlimited, Iberia Visa Signature
- Five Guys (through Dec. 17)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Iberia Visa Signature
- Outback and Carrabba’s Express (through Nov. 29)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Mitchell’s Fish Market (through Nov. 30)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Iberia Visa Signature
- Del Frisco’s Grill (through Nov. 30)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Iberia Visa Signature
- Ruby Tuesdays (through Nov. 30)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Iberia Visa Signature
- Little Caesar’s (through Dec. 16)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza (through Dec. 7)
- found on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom Unlimited
To see if you’re targeted for these or other Chase Offers, open your Chase app and log into your account. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage past all of your cards, “Credit score” and “Open an account” options. If your account is eligible, a “Chase Offers” widget will appear just before the disclosures section. Click the “See all offers” button to load the Chase Offers page.
Featured image by Joshua Trujillo of Starbucks
